Kinsale Capital Group Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNSL) announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 after the market closes on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results with analysts and investors on Friday, February 21, 2020, beginning at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The release will also be available on the Company’s website, www.kinsalecapitalgroup.com.
To access the conference call, dial (844) 239-5282, conference ID# 3479527, or via the Internet by going to www.kinsalecapitalgroup.com and clicking on the “Investor Relations” link. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register and download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will be available on the website until the close of business on April 21, 2020.
About Kinsale Capital Group
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.
For more information contact:
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.
(804) 289-1272
[email protected]
