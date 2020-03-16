Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Announces Executive Promotions

Breaking News
RICHMOND, Va., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNSL) today announced the following promotions; Brian D. Haney was named Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Bryan P. Petrucelli was named Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and Ann Marie Marson was named Executive Vice President and Chief Claims Officer. 

Mr. Haney has served as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer since March 2015 and was previously the Chief Actuary from 2009.  From 2002 to 2009, Mr. Haney was Chief Actuary of James River Insurance Company and from 1997 to 2002, he was Chief Actuary of Colony Insurance Company.  Prior to 1997, Mr. Haney held positions at Capital One Financial Corporation and GEICO. Mr. Haney earned a B.A. in Mathematics and Economics from the University of Virginia.  He is a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries.

Mr. Petrucelli has served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since March 2015, and as Treasurer since December 2015.  Mr. Petrucelli joined Kinsale as Vice President of Finance in 2009.  Prior to his role at the company, Mr. Petrucelli was a Senior Manager in Ernst & Young’s audit practice serving clients in the insurance industry.  He earned a B.B.A. in Finance from James Madison University and a Post-Baccalaureate Certificate in Accounting from Virginia Commonwealth University.  Mr. Petrucelli is a Certified Public Accountant in the Commonwealth of Virginia and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Ms. Marson has served as Senior Vice President and Chief Claims Officer since 2009.  From 2003 to 2009, Ms. Marson was Senior Vice President and Chief Claims Officer of James River Insurance Company. Prior to joining James River Insurance Company, Ms. Marson held various executive positions within ACE USA.  Her last position with ACE USA was Senior Vice President, Claims where she was responsible for casualty and property claims.  Ms. Marson earned a B.A. in History and Political Science from Farleigh Dickinson University and a J.D. degree from Temple University Beasley School of Law.  She is a member of the New Jersey Bar Association.      

Mike Kehoe, Kinsale’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “These promotions recognize the value these individuals have delivered to our company over the last decade.  Their leadership, integrity and technical expertise have positioned Kinsale for the success it has achieved.”

About Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.

Contact
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.
Bryan Petrucelli
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
804-289-1272
[email protected]

Source: Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. 

