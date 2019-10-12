Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge made athletics history on Saturday when he became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours, stretching the limits of human endeavor and passing a milestone few thought could be reached for decades if at all.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Saudi Arabia says it received distress message from damaged Iranian tanker: SPA - October 12, 2019
- Turkish-led forces enter Syrian border town Ras al Ain, fighting rages - October 12, 2019
- Kipchoge’s sub-two hour marathon like landing on the moon - October 12, 2019