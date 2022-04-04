Breaking News
Kirby Corporation Announces Date for 2022 First Quarter Earnings Release and Earnings Webcast

HOUSTON, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kirby Corporation (“Kirby”) (NYSE: KEX) will announce its 2022 first quarter results at 6:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time (“CDT”) on Thursday, April 28, 2022. This announcement will be followed by an earnings conference call webcast at 7:30 a.m. CDT.

To listen to the webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of Kirby’s website at www.kirbycorp.com. For listeners who wish to participate in the question and answer session of the webcast, you may access the call by dialing 866-691-5839 within the U.S. and Canada or +1 409-216-0840 internationally. The conference ID for the call is 3044338. A replay of the webcast will be available for a period of one year by visiting the Investor Relations section of Kirby’s website.

The financial and other information to be discussed in the conference call will be available in the 2022 first quarter press release and in a Form 8-K to be posted prior to the call on Kirby’s website at www.kirbycorp.com.

Kirby Corporation, based in Houston, Texas, is the nation’s largest domestic tank barge operator transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, and coastwise along all three United States coasts. Kirby transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge. In addition, Kirby participates in the transportation of dry-bulk commodities in United States coastwise trade. Through the distribution and services segment, Kirby provides after-market service and genuine replacement parts for engines, transmissions, reduction gears, electric motors, drives, and controls, specialized electrical distribution and control systems, energy storage battery systems, and related equipment used in oilfield services, marine, power generation, on-highway, and other industrial applications. Kirby also rents equipment including generators, industrial compressors, high capacity lift trucks, and refrigeration trailers for use in a variety of industrial markets. For the oil and gas market, Kirby manufactures and remanufactures oilfield service equipment, including pressure pumping units, and manufactures electric power generation equipment, specialized electrical distribution and control equipment, and high capacity energy storage/battery systems for oilfield customers.

