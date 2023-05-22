HOUSTON, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kirby Corporation (“Kirby”) (NYSE:KEX) announced today that Kirby will present at the Wolfe Research 16th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Specifics of the conference presentation are as follows:

Wolfe Research 2023 Global Transportation & Industrials Conference Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 3:40 p.m. Eastern / 2:40 p.m. Central Presenter: Raj Kumar, Executive VP and CFO Location: New York, NY Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/wolfe4/kex/1736744

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available to the public and a replay will be available for 90 days after the presentation by visiting https://wsw.com/webcast/wolfe4/kex/1736744 .

Kirby Corporation, based in Houston, Texas, is the nation’s largest domestic tank barge operator transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all three United States coasts. Kirby transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge. In addition, Kirby participates in the transportation of dry-bulk commodities in United States coastwise trade. Through the distribution and services segment, Kirby provides after-market service and parts for engines, transmissions, reduction gears, and related equipment used in oilfield services, marine, power generation, on-highway, and other industrial applications. Kirby also rents equipment including generators, industrial compressors, railcar movers, and high capacity lift trucks for use in a variety of industrial markets, and manufactures and remanufactures oilfield service equipment, including pressure pumping units, for land-based oilfield service customers.

Contact: Kurt Niemietz

713-435-1077