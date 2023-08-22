NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Blink Charging Co. (“Blink” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLNK). The investigation concerns whether Blink and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Blink develops electronic vehicle charging stations for building owners, parking garages, municipalities, sporting venues, and other public areas.

On August 9, 2023, Blink disclosed that it received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) requesting the “production of documentation and other information since January 1, 2020, relating to various subjects, including executive departures, related-party transactions, number of EV charging stations, and other discrete disclosure matters.” The Company further disclosed that it is “unable to predict what the timing or the outcome of the SEC investigation may be or what, if any, consequences the SEC investigation may have” on Blink. On this news, the price of Blink shares declined by $0.97 per share, or approximately 14.1%, from $6.86 per share to close at $5.89 on August 10, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Blink securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: https://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.

212-699-1180

https://www.kmllp.com

investigations@kmllp.com