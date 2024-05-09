NEW YORK, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against DoubleVerify, Inc (“DoubleVerify” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DV). The investigation concerns whether DoubleVerify and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 7, 2024, DoubleVerify announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2024, noting the Company was adjusting its “full-year 2024 guidance ranges to 17% revenue growth, and 31% adjusted EBITDA margins at the midpoints primarily due to uneven spending patterns among select large advertisers.” On this news, the price of DoubleVerify shares declined by $11.79 per share, or approximately 38.5%, from $30.57 per share on May 7, 2024 to close at $18.78 on May 8, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired DoubleVerify securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at [email protected], or by filling out this CONTACT FORM, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

