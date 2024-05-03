NEW YORK, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Jabil Inc. (“Jabil” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JBL). The investigation concerns whether Jabil and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On April 18, 2024, Jabil disclosed in filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that “[o]n April 15, 2024, Mr. Kenneth S. Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Director of [Jabil] was placed on a paid leave pending completion of an investigation related to corporate policies.” On this news, the price of Jabil shares declined by $10.84 per share, from $129.59 per share on April 18, 2024 to close at $118.75 on April 19, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Jabil securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at [email protected], or by filling out this CONTACT FORM, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

