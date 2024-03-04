NEW YORK, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that the firm is investigating potential claims against WNS (Holdings) Limited (“WNS” or the “Company”) (NYSE:WNS). The firm’s ongoing investigation concerns whether WNS and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 2, 2024, WNS disclosed that “one of [WNS’s] top five customers by revenue contribution in fiscal 2024 . . . served a termination notice on January 31, 2024,” effective July 1, 2024. The Company further stated that “[w]e are in discussion with the customer around the support required for the transition of the services and are currently ascertaining the related financial and accounting impact.” On this news, the price of WNS’s American depository receipt (“ADR”) declined by $11.04 per ADR, or approximately 15.32%, from $72.04 per ADR on February 1, 2024 to close at $61.00 on February 2, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired WNS securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at [email protected], or by filling out this CONTACT FORM, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

