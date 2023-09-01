NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California on behalf of those who acquired Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ORGN) securities during the period from February 23, 2023 through August 9, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until October 24, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On August 9, 2023, Origin announced that it was changing the product slate at its Origin 2 commercial plant and delay the timeline for construction on the Origin 2 plant, from its initial expectation for a mid-2025 completion to a two-phase completion, expected to finish in 2028. The Company also revealed that the construction on Origin 2 would cost more and yield less capacity than previously announced. On this news, the price of Origin shares declined by $2.88 per share, or approximately 67%, from $4.33 per share to close at $1.45 on August 10, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Origin securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this lawsuit and how it might affect your rights, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: https://www.kmllp.com.

