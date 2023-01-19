NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (“Sunlight” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SUNL) securities between January 25, 2021 through September 28, 2022 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 14, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Sunlight Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company and, through its subsidiaries, provides homeowners with financing for the installation of residential solar systems and other home improvements.

On September 28, 2022, after the market closed, Sunlight disclosed that it would record a “non-cash advance receivables impairment charge of $30 million to $33 million during the Company’s fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2022.” The Company explained that “the Company was informed of certain actions taken by one of its installer partners to address liquidity issues faced by the installer” which “would likely result in an inability of the Company to collect on advances outstanding to such installer.” On this news, the Company’s stock price fell by $1.44 per share, or 57.14%, from $2.52 per share to close at $1.08 September 29, 2022.

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked effective underwriting and risk evaluation with respect to its contractor advance program; (2) Sunlight lacked the oversight and periodic monitoring systems necessary to timely detect bad debt associated with its contractor advance program; (3) the Company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and reporting of non-cash advance receivables; and (4) as a result, the Company would be forced to take a non-cash advance receivables impairment charge exceeding $30 million.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sunlight securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP

