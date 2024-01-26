White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Friday that he was unsure of a specific “dollar figure” when asked about the amount of money the U.S. has given to a United Nations agency that is facing allegations that some of its members were involved in Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel.

Kirby made the comment during an exchange with Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy after the State Department announced earlier today that the U.S. is &

[Read Full story at source]