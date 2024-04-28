White House national security communications adviser John Kirby said Sunday that the United States remains hopeful for “six weeks of peace” with a hostage deal that “Hamas has not fully rejected.”
Speaking with host George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week,” Kirby said Israel assured the Biden administration that the Jewish state will not launch a campaign in the final Hamas terrorist stronghold of Rafah in the Gaza Strip “until we’
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Kirby: US remains hopeful for ‘6 weeks of peace’ with hostage deal that ‘Hamas has not fully rejected’ - April 28, 2024
- White House denies secret plot to oust Karine Jean-Pierre as Biden faces more bad news - April 28, 2024
- Fetterman blasts ‘germ of antisemitism’ in college protests, ‘living in a pup tent for Hamas’ not helpful - April 28, 2024