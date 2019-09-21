Kiribati says national interest behind cutting Taiwan ties in favor of China

The Pacific island nation of Kiribati acted in its best national interest when it severed ties with Taiwan and re-established diplomatic relations with China, the office of Kiribati’s president said on Saturday.
