KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD. CLASS ACTION ALERT: A securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS AUGUST 28, 2020

A federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all similarly situated investors who purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. ("Kirkland" or the Company") (NYSE: KL) from January 8, 2018 to November 25, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Kirkland is a gold mining and exploration company with operations in Canada and Australia. Historically, Kirkland pursued a strategy based on high-grade underground mining with low all-in sustaining costs. During the months leading up to November 25, 2019, Kirkland negotiated the acquisition of Detour Gold Corporation (“Detour”), an underperforming gold miner whose business depended on low-grade mining and high costs.

The filed Complaint alleges that Kirkland made false and misleading statements to the public throughout the Class Period and failed to disclose that:

Kirkland lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting, especially as it relates to its projections of risks, reserve grade, and all-in sustaining costs;

the Company’s projections relating to its risks, reserve grade, and all-in sustaining costs were false and misleading in light of the impending acquisition of Detour;

the Company’s financial statements and projections were not fairly presented in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards; and

based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects and/or lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material facts.

On November 25, 2019, the company announced that it had agreed to acquire Detour. On news of this acquisition, Kirkland’s shares fell from $47.62 per share to $39.44, a decline of $8.18, more than 17%.

