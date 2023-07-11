The premium program focuses on leaders in the Regenerative Movement; the ‘23 season will feature Mollie Engelhart of Sow a Heart Farm in Southern California, Yadi Wang, a 1st generation farmer from Tucson, Arizona, and ends with an accomplished 3rd Generation farmer just starting the regenerative journey on the East Coast.

Los Angeles, CA, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kiss the Ground, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to bringing awareness to regeneration as a viable solution for the climate, wellness, and water crisis through storytelling, education, and advocacy, is excited to launch its newest mini-documentary series, Stories of Regeneration . The films will inspire and educate audiences worldwide by sharing a diverse array of stories directly from regenerative leaders about their unique journeys.

“Our Stories of Regeneration premium series will open eyes, hearts, and minds–regeneration as a viable solution for the wellness, climate, and water crisis–

which by now, we have all felt in some way, shape, or form. Each story highlights a unique leader in the regenerative movement; while the stories are different, they all focus on working in concert with nature, doing our part to provide a better future for many generations.”

–Evan Harrison, CEO of Kiss the Ground

The series begins with Mollie Engelhart, a regenerative farmer at Sow A Heart Farm in Fillmore, CA. Mollie’s captivating story demonstrates the holistic transformation of regenerative agriculture. She shares her journey of resilience and determination, overcoming challenges on seemingly inhospitable land. Through innovative approaches, such as implementing a composting program at her plant-based bistro and brewery, Sage, Mollie revolutionized her farm and witnessed remarkable changes. The film highlights the importance of working with nature and showcases the thriving state of her farm as a result of regenerative practices.

“I am thrilled to be a part of Kiss the Ground’s Stories of Regeneration film series. It is a powerful platform that showcases the incredible potential of regenerative agriculture. Through my journey, I aim to inspire others to embrace regenerative practices and realize the transformative impact they can have on our environment and food systems.”

–Mollie Engelhart, Executive Chef & Regenerative Farmer.

Continuing the series, viewers will be taken on an inspiring journey with Yadi Wang, a regenerative southwest heirloom wheat farmer. Yadi’s 11-minute story follows his remarkable vision of transforming a golf course into a regenerative farm, overcoming drought and adversity. Born in China and equipped with a Ph.D. in soil science, Yadi Wang’s respect for farmers and passion for honoring ancestry’s work and traditional knowledge led him to become a first-generation farmer in the United States. The film highlights the power of bridging generations and perspectives, emphasizing Yadi’s strong legacy and the importance of community and collaboration in regenerative practices.

“I am honored to be a part of Kiss the Ground’s Stories of Regeneration film series. Through my journey, I strive to set a positive example for my children and inspire others to make a difference in their communities. By embracing regenerative practices, we can create a better place for future generations.”

–Yadi Wang, Regenerative Farmer, Oatman Flats Ranch

These stories exemplify the incredible, holistic potential of regeneration. The films showcase innovative approaches, such as animal integration, multi-crop, cover cropping, roller crimping, as well as reduced tillage and minimized soil disturbance techniques, which have transformed challenging environments into thriving ecosystems. They emphasize the importance of nurturing the soil and working in harmony with nature to benefit farmers and the surrounding community.

Kiss the Ground will kick off the series on July 11th. Viewers can join the conversation, learn more about regenerative agriculture and its impact on climate, water, and human health, and stay updated by following Kiss the Ground on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter , and YouTube .

About Kiss the Ground

Kiss the Ground is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to awaken people to the possibilities of regeneration and inspire participation in this movement through storytelling, education, and advocacy. Since being established in 2013 with the goal of creating societal awareness around the extraordinary potential of healthy soil and regeneration, Kiss the Ground has educated and activated tens of millions across the world.

