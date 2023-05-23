The nonprofit cites meaningful momentum in the movement; aims to achieve threefold growth through collaboration with high-visibility brands, influencers, and organizations

Regenerative Agriculture Momentum New Kiss the Ground Study – 2023

4% of US Adults Understand the Significance of Regenerative Agriculture New Kiss the Ground Study – 2023

Los Angeles, CA, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kiss the Ground, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness for regeneration, has released a new study that shows a tremendous opportunity for growth in the regenerative movement. The study found that while 20% of US adults are familiar with the term “regenerative agriculture,” only 4% grasp its true significance. These findings, derived from a comprehensive national survey with 1,100 respondents, illuminate an opportunity for increased awareness regarding the importance of regenerative agriculture as a transformative solution for tackling the climate crisis, preserving water resources, and promoting human health.

For the past decade, Kiss the Ground has been at the forefront of the regenerative agriculture movement, diligently working to build industry and consumer awareness. Recognizing the necessity to assess and monitor the progress of this movement, the non-profit conducted the survey to gain insight into consumer adoption of the term and its underlying concept.

Regenerative agriculture stands as a powerful tool in combating climate change, revitalizing soil fertility, replenishing fresh water sources, and promoting human health. By embracing this approach, farmers can champion positive environmental outcomes that benefit us all. However, the study reveals a significant gap in understanding among the general population, emphasizing the need for robust awareness and educational efforts to ensure that the potential of regenerative agriculture is fully recognized.

“This research comes at a pivotal moment – the regenerative movement is gaining exponential momentum with a passionate and dedicated group of consumers and companies of all sizes. Now is the moment to mainstream the movement with like-minded partners that reach new audiences and offer consumers the opportunity to purchase regeneratively sourced products.”

–Evan Harrison, CEO of Kiss the Ground, emphasizes the importance of conducting this research now.

A previous study conducted in 2022 by HowGood, an independent research company, highlighted the rapid growth of the terms “Regenerative Agriculture” and “Regenerative Farming” within the corporate and agricultural sectors . They discovered that at least 549 entities now use the term(s), up from 219 in 2019. This surge in industry interest demonstrates that decision-makers recognize the significance of regeneration and are aligning themselves with this transformative concept. Industry momentum often serves as a bellwether for mass adoption.

Other notable outcomes from the Kiss the Ground study show that 45% of US adults believe supporting organizations combating climate change is very important, and 55% of US adults say purchasing products that give back to communities is important to them. The study was conducted by an independent strategist, Liz Giel, of the market research firm Hierophant. She was encouraged by what the survey results showed, stating:

“While regenerative agriculture as a term isn’t yet a mainstream concept, it’s clear from this research and other research I’ve conducted that climate and environment are important consumer issues which drive purchasing decisions.”

–Liz Giel, Strategist, Hierophant

Kiss the Ground intends to repeat this study in the coming years in order to track progress. The study will serve as a benchmark for the nonprofit’s core work as they continue to be a leading voice in the movement and bring more partners into this important work.

Visit their website to keep up with new programming releases, learn more about regenerative agriculture through the shareable Guide for Regenerative Agriculture , download the study infographic , and sign up for Kiss the Ground’s newsletter for future developments.

###

Kiss the Ground is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to awaken people to the possibilities of regeneration and inspire participation in this movement through storytelling, education, and advocacy. Since being established in 2013 with the goal of creating societal awareness around the extraordinary potential of healthy soil, Kiss the Ground has educated and activated tens of millions across the world.

Attachments

Regenerative Agriculture Momentum

4% of US Adults Understand the Significance of Regenerative Agriculture

CONTACT: Nathan Rice Kiss The Ground nathan@kisstheground.com