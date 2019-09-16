Kite Realty Group and University of Notre Dame Break Ground on New Robinson Community Learning Center in South Bend

RCLC Groundbreaking Representatives of the community, City of South Bend, University of Notre Dame, and Kite Realty Group gather for the RCLC groundbreaking

RCLC Black Box Multi-Use Space RCLC Black Box Multi-Use Space rendering

RCLC Child Care RCLC child care classroom rendering

RCLC Exterior RCLC exterior rendering

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) and the University of Notre Dame have broken ground on a new Robinson Community Learning Center (RCLC) at KRG’s Eddy Street Commons at Notre Dame mixed-use development in South Bend, Indiana.

The RCLC is a learning center and gathering place for South Bend’s Northeast Neighborhood residents, offering educational programming for youth and adults as well as classes, clubs, and lectures for seniors. Among its programming, the center hosts Take Ten, a youth violence prevention program, and the Robinson Shakespeare Company, an award-winning theater and outreach program for area youth.

“We are very proud to be a part of South Bend and to have the RCLC make its home at Eddy Street Commons,” said Thomas McGowan, KRG’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “In partnering with the University of Notre Dame, the City of South Bend, and the neighborhood residents, we have the ability to improve upon the great legacy of the RCLC and provide the community with a positive resource for decades to come.”

Scheduled for completion in 2020, the new center was designed by Alliance Architects of South Bend with input from RCLC youth, staff and neighbors. It will feature the following:

“Black box” multi-use performance space

Maker space/technology lab, providing access to computers as well as “maker” materials and supplies

State-of-the-art early childhood classroom

Industrial kitchen to support snack and meal programs for RCLC students

Large format multi-purpose classroom

Educational library

The new 12,600 square foot RCLC will be located across the street from the existing center, which opened in 2001 and is located in a former shopping center.

“The planning of our new home reflects years of input from the RCLC community,” said Jennifer Knapp Beudert, RCLC manager. “We are excited that the new building will bring opportunities, will honor our past, and will uphold the RCLC culture and values.”

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg said, “The Robinson Community Learning Center is a South Bend treasure made possible through strong community partnership. We can’t wait to see our young residents thrive in the new space.”

Eddy Street Commons is a mixed-use development along the southern border of the University of Notre Dame campus. The development features restaurants, retailer space, apartments, condos, and townhomes, as well as hotels, office space, and the new RCLC.

Contact Information: Kite Realty Group Trust

Bryan McCarthy

SVP, Marketing & Communications

317.713.5692

[email protected]

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders. For more information, please visit our website at kiterealty.com .

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this document that are not historical fact may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are based on assumptions and expectations that may not be realized and are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, performance, transactions or achievements, financial or otherwise, may differ materially from the results, performance, transactions or achievements, financial or otherwise, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause such differences, some of which could be material, include, but are not limited to: national and local economic, business, real estate and other market conditions, particularly in light of low or negative growth in the U.S. economy as well as economic uncertainty caused by fluctuations in the prices of oil and other energy sources and inflationary trends or outlook; financing risks, including the availability of, and costs associated with, sources of liquidity; KRG’s ability to refinance, or extend the maturity dates of, its indebtedness; the level and volatility of interest rates; the financial stability of tenants, including their ability to pay rent and the risk of tenant bankruptcies; the competitive environment in which KRG operates; acquisition, disposition, development and joint venture risks; property ownership and management risks; KRG’s ability to maintain its status as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes; potential environmental and other liabilities; impairment in the value of real estate property KRG owns; the impact of online retail competition and the perception that such competition has on the value of shopping center assets; risks related to the geographical concentration of KRG’s properties in Florida, Indiana and Texas; insurance costs and coverage; risks associated with cybersecurity attacks and the loss of confidential information and other business interruptions; and other factors affecting the real estate industry generally. KRG refers you to the documents filed by KRG from time to time with the SEC, specifically the section titled “Risk Factors” in KRG’s and the Operating Partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, which discuss these and other factors that could adversely affect KRG’s results. KRG undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/186b5ecd-8625-4169-8534-836af7024505

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/573b846f-f70a-4528-aba9-911d1f746579

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa6441c5-8098-430a-8cfe-67de6df3066a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61329e26-719c-4de1-88e1-fd9265f20313