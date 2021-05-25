Kite Realty Group Trust Recognized as 2021 Green Lease Leader by the Department of Energy’s Better Buildings Alliance and the Institute for Market Transformation

INDIANAPOLIS, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) announced today it has been recognized as a 2021 Green Lease Leader by the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Better Buildings Alliance and the Institute for Market Transformation (IMT). Launched in 2014, Green Lease Leaders set national standards for what constitutes a green lease, while recognizing landlords and tenants who modernize their leases to spur collaborative action on energy efficiency, cost-savings, air quality, and sustainability in buildings.

“At KRG, we continue our commitment to improving our environmental impact,” said John Kite, Chief Executive Officer of KRG. “We commend our team and our tenant partners for having the vision to take near-term, proactive steps that will provide long-term operational and sustainability benefits for all involved.”

Kite Realty Group has achieved Gold recognition, the highest Green Lease Leader designation, for implementing environmentally beneficial standards into its primary leasing documents and practices. To receive this recognition, KRG qualified for credits in energy efficiency and sustainability best practices such as utility data tracking and sharing, cost recovery for capital improvements, and sustainability training.

Collectively, Green Lease Leaders manage over 4 billion square feet of commercial and government space.

