Kite Realty Group Trust Reports Strong 2019 Operating Results and Provides 2020 Guidance

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) (“KRG”) reported today its operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019.

“2019 was a transformative year for KRG. We enhanced the quality of our portfolio and reduced leverage to an all-time low,” said John A. Kite, Chairman and CEO. “KRG remains a top-tier operator by delivering strong leasing results, with a sector-leading small shop leased percentage of 92.5% in the fourth quarter. As we embark on a new decade with an improved portfolio, we are focused on capitalizing on growth opportunities and maximizing FFO.”

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Realized net income attributable to common shareholders of $15.3 million, or $0.18 per common share, compared to net loss of $31.2 million, or $0.37 per common share, for the same period in 2018.

Generated NAREIT Funds From Operations of the Operating Partnership (FFO) of $32.8 million, or $0.38 per diluted common share, and FFO as adjusted of $34.7 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share.

Increased Same-Property Net Operating Income (NOI) by 3.2%.

Fourth Quarter Portfolio Operations

Executed 56 new and renewal leases representing 301,711 square feet. GAAP leasing spreads of 52.6% (41.4% cash basis) on 16 comparable new leases, 13.4% (8.0% cash basis) on 29 comparable renewals, and 27.1% (19.4% cash basis) on a blended basis.

Annualized base rent (ABR) for the operating retail portfolio was $17.83, a 6% increase year-over-year.

Retail leased percentage was 96.1%, an increase of 150 basis points year-over-year.

Anchor leased percentage was 97.8%, an increase of 160 basis points year-over-year.

Small shop leased percentage was 92.5%, an increase of 130 basis points year-over-year.

Full Year Highlights

Realized net loss attributable to common shareholders of $0.5 million, or $0.01 per common share, compared to net loss of $46.6 million for 2018. Results for 2019 included a $37.7 million impairment charge related to certain properties.

Generated NAREIT FFO of $131.4 million, or $1.52 per diluted common share, and FFO as adjusted of $143.0 million, or $1.66 per diluted common share.

Increased Same-Property NOI by 2.2%.

Executed 302 new and renewal leases representing over 2 million square feet. GAAP leasing spreads of 44.8% (35.5% cash basis) on 64 comparable new leases, 7.5% (3.3% cash basis) on 178 comparable renewals, and 14.5% (9.2% cash basis) on a blended basis.



2019 Transactional Activity

Sold twenty-three non-core assets for a total of $544 million during 2019.

Acquired two assets for a combined $59 million during 2019.

2019 Capital Markets Activity

Paid down $391 million in loans at a weighted average interest rate of 4.48%.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2019, KRG’s net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 5.9x, down from 6.7x as of December 31, 2018. KRG has zero debt maturing through 2021 and zero drawn on its $600 million line of credit.

Dividends

On February 12th, KRG’s Board of Trustees declared a dividend of $0.3175 per common share. The dividend will be payable on or about April 3, 2020, to shareholders of record as of March 27, 2020.

ESG Initiatives

KRG recognizes the importance that Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives play in generating sustainable long-term returns. To assist in the Company’s efforts to enhance its ESG disclosure and to better incorporate ESG considerations into its operations, KRG announces the creation of an ESG Task Force headed by CEO John A. Kite. The Task Force includes representatives of the Company’s asset management, human capital, legal, marketing, and investor relations groups and will report regularly to the Board of Trustees on its activities. The Company expects to publish more information on the Task Force’s efforts shortly.

2020 Earnings Guidance

KRG is providing 2020 guidance for net income of $0.13 to $0.17 per share and NAREIT FFO $1.48 to $1.52 per share. The components of the FFO guidance are as follows:

2020 Guidance Net Income $0.13 – $0.17 NAREIT FFO $1.48 – $1.52 Same-Property NOI Growth (excluding redevelopments) 1.00% – 2.00% Bad Debt Assumption

(in addition to known vacancies and any declared or imminent bankruptcies) 90bps of Same-Property Revenues Net Income to NAREIT FFO Reconciliation Low End High End Net Income Guidance $0.13 $0.17 Depreciation 1.35 1.35 NAREIT FFO Guidance $1.48 $1.52

2020 Estimated FFO Per Share Bridge Low End High End 2019 NAREIT FFO $1.53 $1.53 Loss on debt extinguishment 0.13 0.13 2019 FFO (as adjusted) $1.66 $1.66 Impact of 2019 Transactions (0.20) (0.20) Term fee related to office building (0.02) (0.02) 2020 Same-Property NOI 0.02 0.04 2020 Other Items 0.02 0.04 2020 Estimated NAREIT FFO $1.48 $1.52 Estimated adjustments 0.00 0.00 2020 Estimated FFO (as adjusted) $1.48 $1.52



Earnings Conference Call

Kite Realty Group Trust

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) ($ in thousands) December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets: Investment properties, at cost $ 3,087,391 $ 3,641,120 Less: accumulated depreciation (666,952 ) (699,927 ) 2,420,439 2,941,193 Cash and cash equivalents 31,336 35,376 Tenant and other receivables, including accrued straight-line rent of $27,256 and $31,347, respectively 55,286 58,059 Restricted cash and escrow deposits 21,477 10,130 Deferred costs and intangibles, net 73,157 95,264 Prepaid and other assets 34,548 12,764 Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries 12,644 13,496 Assets held for sale — 5,731 Total Assets $ 2,648,887 $ 3,172,013 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity: Mortgage and other indebtedness, net $ 1,146,580 $ 1,543,301 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 69,187 85,934 Deferred revenue and other liabilities 90,180 83,632 Total Liabilities 1,306,577 1,712,867 Commitments and contingencies Limited Partners’ interests in the Operating Partnership and other redeemable noncontrolling interests 52,574 45,743 Shareholders’ Equity: Kite Realty Group Trust Shareholders’ Equity: Common Shares, $.01 par value, 225,000,000 shares authorized, 83,963,983 and 83,800,886 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 840 838 Additional paid in capital 2,074,436 2,078,099 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,283 ) (3,497 ) Accumulated deficit (769,955 ) (662,735 ) Total Kite Realty Group Trust Shareholders’ Equity 1,289,038 1,412,705 Noncontrolling Interests 698 698 Total Equity 1,289,736 1,413,403 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 2,648,887 $ 3,172,013

Kite Realty Group Trust

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

(Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Rental income $ 73,705 $ 81,826 $ 308,399 $ 338,523 Other property related revenue 1,416 5,018 6,326 13,138 Fee income 144 93 448 2,523 Total revenue 75,265 86,937 315,173 354,184 Expenses: Property operating 11,636 13,172 45,575 50,356 Real estate taxes 8,992 10,028 38,777 42,378 General, administrative, and other 7,691 4,957 28,214 21,320 Depreciation and amortization 30,765 36,299 132,098 152,163 Impairment charges — 31,513 37,723 70,360 Total expenses 59,084 95,969 282,387 336,577 Gain (loss) on sale of operating properties, net 14,005 (4,725 ) 38,971 3,424 Operating income 30,186 (13,757 ) 71,757 21,031 Interest expense (12,383 ) (17,643 ) (59,268 ) (66,785 ) Income tax benefit of taxable REIT subsidiary 94 150 282 227 Loss on debt extinguishment (1,950 ) — (11,572 ) — Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated subsidiary 49 (303 ) (628 ) (278 ) Other expense, net (141 ) (156 ) (573 ) (646 ) Net income (loss) 15,855 (31,709 ) (2 ) (46,451 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (541 ) 488 (532 ) (116 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Kite Realty Group Trust common shareholders $ 15,314 $ (31,221 ) $ (534 ) $ (46,567 ) Income (loss) per common share – basic and diluted $ 0.18 $ (0.37 ) (0.01 ) (0.56 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 83,960,045 83,762,664 83,926,296 83,693,385 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 84,478,245 83,762,664 83,926,296 83,693,385 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.3175 $ 0.3175 $ 1.2700 $ 1.2700

Kite Realty Group Trust

Funds From Operations

For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

(Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Funds From Operations Consolidated net income (loss) $ 15,855 $ (31,709 ) $ (2 ) $ (46,451 ) Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in properties (132 ) (172 ) (528 ) (1,151 ) Less: (Gain) loss on sales of operating properties (14,005 ) 4,725 (38,971 ) (3,424 ) Add: impairment charges — 31,513 37,723 70,360 Add: depreciation and amortization of consolidated and unconsolidated entities, net of noncontrolling interests 31,065 36,534 133,184 151,856 FFO of the Operating Partnership1 32,783 40,891 131,406 171,190 Less: Limited Partners’ interests in FFO (785 ) (982 ) (3,153 ) (4,109 ) FFO attributable to Kite Realty Group Trust common shareholders1 $ 31,998 $ 39,909 $ 128,253 $ 167,081 FFO, as defined by NAREIT, per share of the Operating Partnership – basic $ 0.38 $ 0.48 $ 1.53 $ 2.00 FFO, as defined by NAREIT, per share of the Operating Partnership – diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.48 $ 1.52 $ 2.00 FFO of the Operating Partnership1 $ 32,783 $ 40,891 $ 131,406 $ 171,190 Add: loss on debt extinguishment 1,950 — 11,572 — FFO, as adjusted, of the Operating Partnership $ 34,733 $ 40,891 $ 142,978 $ 171,190 FFO, as adjusted, per share of the Operating Partnership – basic and diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.48 $ 1.66 $ 2.00 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 83,960,045 83,762,664 83,926,296 83,693,385 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 84,478,245 83,822,752 84,214,079 83,744,896 Weighted average common shares and units outstanding – basic 86,070,082 85,808,725 86,027,409 85,740,449 Weighted average common shares and units outstanding – diluted 86,588,282 85,868,813 86,315,191 85,791,961 FFO, as defined by NAREIT, per diluted share/unit Consolidated net income (loss) $ 0.18 $ (0.37 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.54 ) Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in properties — — (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Less: Loss (gain) on sales of operating properties (0.16 ) 0.05 (0.45 ) (0.04 ) Add: impairment charges — 0.37 0.44 0.82 Add: depreciation and amortization of consolidated and unconsolidated entities, net of noncontrolling interests 0.36 0.43 1.55 1.77 FFO, as defined by NAREIT, of the Operating Partnership per diluted share/unit1 $ 0.38 $ 0.48 $ 1.52 $ 2.00 Add: loss on debt extinguishment 0.02 — 0.13 — FFO, as adjusted, of the Operating Partnership per diluted share/unit2 $ 0.40 $ 0.48 $ 1.66 $ 2.00

____________________

1 “FFO of the Operating Partnership” measures 100% of the operating performance of the Operating Partnership’s real estate properties. “FFO attributable to Kite Realty Group Trust common shareholders” reflects a reduction for the redeemable noncontrolling weighted average diluted interest in the Operating Partnership.

2 Per share/unit amounts of components will not necessarily sum to the total due to rounding to the nearest cent.

Funds from Operations (FFO) is a widely used performance measure for real estate companies and is provided here as a supplemental measure of operating performance. The Company calculates FFO, a non-GAAP financial measure, in accordance with the best practices described in the April 2002 National Policy Bulletin of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”), as restated in 2018. The NAREIT white paper defines FFO as net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.

Considering the nature of our business as a real estate owner and operator, the Company believes that FFO is helpful to investors in measuring our operational performance because it excludes various items included in net income that do not relate to or are not indicative of our operating performance, such as gains or losses from sales of depreciated property and depreciation and amortization, which can make periodic and peer analyses of operating performance more difficult. FFO (a) should not be considered as an alternative to net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) for the purpose of measuring our financial performance, (b) is not an alternative to cash flow from operating activities (calculated in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of our liquidity, and (c) is not indicative of funds available to satisfy our cash needs, including our ability to make distributions. Our computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do. For informational purposes, we have also provided FFO adjusted for loss on debt extinguishment.

From time to time, the Company may report or provide guidance with respect to “NAREIT FFO as adjusted” which removes the impact of certain non-recurring and non-operating transactions or other items the Company does not consider to be representative of its core operating results including without limitation, gains or losses associated with the early extinguishment of debt, gains or losses associated with litigation involving the Company that is not in the normal course of business, the impact on earnings from executive separation, and the excess of redemption value over carrying value of preferred stock redemption, which are not otherwise adjusted in the Company’s calculation of FFO.

Kite Realty Group Trust

Same Property Net Operating Income

For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

(Unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Number of properties for the quarter1 81 81 Leased percentage at period end 96.0 % 95.0 % 96.0 % 95.0 % Economic Occupancy percentage2 93.7 % 92.1 % 92.6 % 92.6 % Minimum rent $ 50,343 $ 49,123 $ 212,243 $ 209,304 Tenant recoveries 15,276 14,899 62,588 61,343 Bad debt (488 ) (947 ) (2,043 ) (2,208 ) Other income 1,027 1,069 2,115 2,016 66,158 64,144 274,903 270,455 Property operating expenses (8,551 ) (8,454 ) (34,514 ) (34,760 ) Real estate taxes (8,522 ) (8,105 ) (35,803 ) (35,584 ) (17,073 ) (16,559 ) (70,317 ) (70,344 ) Same Property NOI3 $ 49,085 $ 47,585 3.2 % $ 204,586 $ 200,111 2.2 % Reconciliation of Same Property NOI to Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measure: Net operating income – same properties $ 49,085 $ 47,585 $ 204,586 $ 200,111 Net operating income – non-same activity4 5,408 16,159 25,786 58,816 Other income (expense), net 146 (316 ) (470 ) 1,826 General, administrative and other (7,691 ) (4,957 ) (28,214 ) (21,320 ) Loss on debt extinguishment (1,950 ) — (11,572 ) — Impairment charges — (31,513 ) (37,723 ) (70,360 ) Depreciation and amortization expense (30,765 ) (36,299 ) (132,098 ) (152,163 ) Interest expense (12,383 ) (17,643 ) (59,268 ) (66,785 ) Gain (loss) on sales of operating properties 14,005 (4,725 ) 38,971 3,424 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (541 ) 488 (532 ) (116 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 15,314 $ (31,221 ) $ (534 ) $ (46,567 )

1 Same Property NOI excludes (i) The Corner, Courthouse Shadows, Glendale Town Center, and Hamilton Crossing redevelopments, (ii) the recently completed Rampart Commons redevelopment, (iii) the recently acquired Nora Plaza, and (iv) office properties. 2 Excludes leases that are signed but for which tenants have not yet commenced the payment of cash rent. Calculated as a weighted average based on the timing of cash rent commencement and expiration during the period. 3 Same Property NOI excludes net gains from outlot sales, straight-line rent revenue, lease termination fees, amortization of lease intangibles, fee income and significant prior period expense recoveries and adjustments, if any. 4 Includes non-cash activity across the portfolio as well as net operating income from properties not included in the same property pool including properties sold during both periods.

The Company uses same property NOI (“Same Property NOI”), a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate the performance of our properties. Same Property NOI excludes properties that have not been owned for the full period presented. It also excludes net gains from outlot sales, straight-line rent revenue, lease termination fees, amortization of lease intangibles and significant prior period expense recoveries and adjustments, if any. The Company believes that Same Property NOI is helpful to investors as a measure of our operating performance because it includes only the NOI of properties that have been owned and fully operational for the full quarters presented. The Company believes such presentation eliminates disparities in net income due to the acquisition or disposition of properties during the particular quarters presented and thus provides a more consistent comparison of our properties. The year-to-date results represent the sum of the individual quarters, as reported.

NOI and Same Property NOI should not, however, be considered as alternatives to net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) as indicators of our financial performance. Our computation of NOI and Same Property NOI may differ from the methodology used by other REITs, and therefore may not be comparable to such other REITs.

When evaluating the properties that are included in the same property pool, the Company has established specific criteria for determining the inclusion of properties acquired or those recently under development. An acquired property is included in the same property pool when there is a full quarter of operations in both years subsequent to the acquisition date. Development and redevelopment properties are included in the same property pool four full quarters after the properties have been transferred to the operating portfolio. A redevelopment property is first excluded from the same property pool when the execution of a redevelopment plan is likely and the Company begins recapturing space from tenants. For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company excluded four redevelopment properties and one recently completed redevelopment from the same property pool that met these criteria and were owned in both comparable periods. In addition, the Company excluded one recently acquired property from the same property pool.

Kite Realty Group Trust

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

(Unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 Consolidated net loss $ 15,855 Adjustments to net income Depreciation and amortization 30,765 Interest expense 12,383 Income tax benefit of taxable REIT subsidiary (94 ) Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) 58,909 Adjustments to EBITDA: Unconsolidated EBITDA 774 Gain on sale of operating properties (14,005 ) Pro-forma adjustments3 (1,519 ) Loss on debt extinguishment 1,950 Other income and expense, net 92 Noncontrolling interest (132 ) Adjusted EBITDA 46,069 Annualized Adjusted EBITDA1 184,274 Company Share of Net Debt: Mortgage and other indebtedness $ 1,146,580 Plus: Company Share of Unconsolidated Joint Venture Debt 22,148 Plus: Net debt premiums and issuance costs, net 6,722 Less: Partner share of consolidated joint venture debt2 (1,117 ) Less: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (53,464 ) Less: Pro-forma adjustment 4 (27,200 ) Company Share of Net Debt $ 1,093,671 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 5.9x

1 Represents Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2019 (as shown in the table above) multiplied by four. 2 Partner share of consolidated joint venture debt is calculated based upon the partner’s pro-rata ownership of the joint venture, multiplied by the related secured debt balance. In all cases, this debt is the responsibility of the consolidated joint venture. 3 Relates to annualized EBITDA for properties sold during the quarter and non-recurring non-cash adjustments. 4 Relates to timing of quarterly dividend payment being made prior to quarter-end resulting in five payments year to date.

The Company defines EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net income before depreciation and amortization, interest expense and income tax expense of taxable REIT subsidiary. For informational purposes, the Company has also provided Adjusted EBITDA, which the Company defines as EBITDA less (i) EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, (ii) gains on sales of operating properties or impairment charges, (iii) other income and expense, (iv) noncontrolling interest EBITDA and (v) other non-recurring activity or items impacting comparability from period to period. Annualized Adjusted EBITDA is Adjusted EBITDA for the most recent quarter multiplied by four. Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is the Company’s share of net debt divided by Annualized Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Annualized Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, as calculated by us, are not comparable to EBITDA and EBITDA-related measures reported by other REITs that do not define EBITDA and EBITDA-related measures exactly as we do. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Annualized Adjusted EBITDA do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered alternatives to net income as an indicator of performance or as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as an indicator of liquidity.

Considering the nature of our business as a real estate owner and operator, the Company believes that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and the ratio of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA are helpful to investors in measuring our operational performance because they exclude various items included in net income that do not relate to or are not indicative of our operating performance, such as gains or losses from sales of depreciated property and depreciation and amortization, which can make periodic and peer analyses of operating performance more difficult. For informational purposes, the Company has also provided Annualized Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted as described above. The Company believes this supplemental information provides a meaningful measure of our operating performance. The Company believes presenting EBITDA and the related measures in this manner allows investors and other interested parties to form a more meaningful assessment of our operating results.

