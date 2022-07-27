Breaking News
Kiterocket Strengthens Digital Marketing Capabilities with New Hire Jeff Fryer

Fryer joins as Senior Director of Digital Strategy to Lead Growing Team

PHOENIX and SEATTLE, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kiterocket, a PR-forward, full-service communications agency driven by engaged and connected category experts, continues to make moves to support the company’s growth by strengthening its digital marketing services. The agency has brought on board Jeff Fryer, a respected industry veteran who brings a wealth of digital experience and leadership to the role of Senior Director of Digital Strategy.

“Kiterocket’s leadership team devoted significant energy across the first part of this year assessing our capabilities and identifying growth areas and critical roles that will enable us to better serve our clients and position us to scale,” stated Amanda Foley, CEO of Kiterocket. “We knew a digital leadership position of this caliber would be tough to fill, as we sought someone with integrated experience across social media, paid online ads, email marketing, SEO, and analytics, but who also had expertise in the industries we serve and understood the inner workings of PR teams and how to effectively collaborate with them—a tall order, but Jeff lives up to it, and then some.”

As Senior Director of Digital Strategy, Jeff will lead Kiterocket’s rapidly growing digital marketing operations. His responsibilities include providing clients strategic guidance to maximize their online marketing efforts, with focus on social media content and communities, lead generation, email nurturing, and search, all backed by sophisticated data to inform decisions and measure success. Within the agency, he will grow and manage the digital services team and ensure the agency stays ahead of the curve in an ever-changing landscape.

“I am honored to join this incredible team and to empower our clients to build winning go-to-market strategies in today’s digital-first world,” said Fryer. “By integrating digital strategy into our client brands’ communication with both business and end-consumer audiences, Kiterocket can offer customized full-circle communication plans built on data-backed strategies and informed by the latest digital trends and best practices to deliver the brand experiences that their customers most want with them.”

Fryer has more than 20 years of experience across the digital landscape, often working in an integrated fashion with teams in various marketing disciplines, including public relations. Most recently, he was at the global semiconductor and software company Arm, responsible for setting and executing the global social media strategy across multiple business units. Prior to that, he was the senior marketing manager at IAB and served as an event marketing and branding consultant at LinkedIn.

To learn more visit LinkedIn: Kiterocket LinkedIn and Jeff Fryer.

About Kiterocket
Kiterocket advances the brands advancing the world through PR-forward communication services driven by connected category experts. The agency’s services span brand strategy, media and influencer relations, digital marketing, social media, events, editorial, design, and content production, working in an integrated fashion to drive measurable and meaningful results. Kiterocket prides itself on delivering exceptional ideas and execution to its clients in the technology and sustainable living sectors, earning its position as a valued partner and trusted ally. The company has offices in the historic Luhrs Tower in downtown Phoenix and in Seattle’s buzzing Ballard neighborhood. www.kiterocket.com

Media Contact:
Stephanie Quinn
PR Manager, Kiterocket
squinn@kiterocket.com | 1-480-316-8370 

