Intuitive and easy-to-use interface makes Sales Intelligence Tool a dramatic time saver for sales leaders and sales reps

DANVERS, MA, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DemandScience, a leading B2B demand generation company that makes marketing and sales easier by enabling organizations to find the right prospects faster and target in-market buyers, today announced the general availability of Klarity, the company’s next-generation self-service Sales Intelligence Tool for building, sharing and saving contact lists. Klarity’s Chrome Extension, easy-to-use interface, and email accuracy makes ‘one-click prospecting’ a reality for sales professionals.

“We are very excited about Klarity, and we’ll be using it all the time moving forward. It will be huge time saver for our sales leaders and our sales reps,” said Neelam Kadam, CEO at SalesDemand. “The user interface is incredibly easy, our team can build and share great prospecting lists of in-market buyers in minutes, and what blows us all away is being able to access our target audiences directly while using LinkedIn and importing company and contact information into our CRM with just one click.”

One of the biggest challenges facing B2B sellers today is being bogged down by manual work, with many reps spending more than two-thirds of their time struggling with inefficient processes and complicated tools. Klarity’s navigation is intuitive and built for sales and marketing professionals. Users can customize their dashboards to meet workflow needs and sales leaders can easily activate their teams with shared lists and monitor team activity in their dashboard.

“We developed Klarity because sales teams cannot afford to waste time, especially in today’s economy,” said Peter Cannone, Chair and CEO of DemandScience. “Klarity will save valuable time for sales leaders and reps, maximize ROI for our customers, and increase engagement with prospects. It is incredibly easy to use, delivers accurate data, and Klarity’s patent-pending technology automatically imports company and contact information into our customers’ CRMs with one click.”

Klarity’s accurate B2B Data is powered by the DemandScience Live Data Factory. Klarity users can build and target the right in-market prospects in minutes with DemandScience’s global B2B data containing more than 70 million contacts from 1.2 million companies.

The Live Data Factory uses DemandScience’s proprietary email verification and validation technology.

Records are enriched with four different sources of Intent Data covering 7,000 topics and Install Data for 7,000 technologies.

DemandScience’s Confirmed Connect technology prioritizes prospects who’ve responded to email or phone within 30, 60, or 90-days.

Click here to learn more about Klarity and DemandScience’s efforts to help customers cut through the noise, identify, engage, and convert new customers.

About DemandScience

DemandScience is a leading B2B demand generation company that makes marketing and sales easier by enabling organizations to find the right prospects faster and target in-market buyers. The DemandScience Live Data Factory uses innovative technologies to deliver accurate data with relevant intent signals, helping organizations accelerate the buyers’ journey from top-of-funnel to conversion. Founded in 2012, DemandScience’s products, data and leads benefit more than 1,500 customers worldwide. With offices in 7 countries and 800+ employees, DemandScience is #5 on Fortune Magazine’s list of the best workplaces in advertising & marketing.

CONTACT: Derek Beckwith DemandScience +1 617-331-3567 derek.beckwith@demandscience.com