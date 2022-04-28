KlariVis and Open Finance Leader MX Partner to Serve Financial Institutions With Data-Driven Insights

Powerful data tools and financial insights to deliver additional revenue and growth opportunities with MXdata

ROANOKE, Va., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Klarivis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, today announced a new partnership with MX Technologies, Inc., a leader in Open Finance. Together, KlariVis and MX will empower financial institutions with new data-driven capabilities and financial insights to equip leaders to make more-informed decisions and uncover additional revenue and growth opportunities.

KlariVis compiles and aggregates high-value, actionable data into an interactive, user-friendly enterprise dashboard and analytics platform. The KlariVis platform provides financial institutions with timely insights and an infrastructure to modernize elements of their tech stack while driving profitability, productivity, and performance.

“Our integration with KlariVis demonstrates our shared commitment to power the open finance economy by empowering financial institutions with data-driven insights,” said Don Parker, Executive Vice President of Partnerships, MX. “Data is complex, and MX reduces that complexity to make it actionable. The KlariVis user-friendly analytics platform together with MXdata will help financial institutions build a stronger, more modern data infrastructure.”

The industry-leading MX Data Engine helps financial institutions and fintech companies transform transaction data to better understand consumer profiles, measure performance gaps, and identify new areas of investment. By partnering with MX, KlariVis will be able to offer its clients data insights that provide additional breadth and scope to the KlariVis reporting and analytics platform.

“We are thrilled for the future of our relationship with MX, and what it means for our clients,” said Kim Snyder, Founder and CEO of KlariVis. “Our partnership with MX will expedite our ability to create transformative opportunities for financial institutions across the country. Once integrated, KlariVis clients will be able to easily act on additional revenue and cross-sell opportunities that live in their transactional data.”

About MX

MX Technologies, Inc., a leader in Open Finance, helps organizations everywhere connect to the world’s financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. MX connects more than 13,000 financial institutions and fintechs providing the industry’s most reliable and secure data connectivity network. Additionally, MX powers 85% of digital banking providers, as well as thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintechs, with a combined reach of over 200 million consumers. To learn more follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @MX or visit www.mx.com.

About KlariVis

Created by veteran community bank executives, KlariVis was developed to enable institutions of all sizes to see their institution clearly and access transformative data in an efficient way, interpret it, and act decisively on it. The KlariVis team aims to provide financial institutions with an enterprise dashboard and analytics solution designed to solve the data conundrum that is prevalent in the industry today. For more information visit www.KlariVis.com or contact Kim Snyder, CEO & Founder, at kimsnyder@klarivis.com.

