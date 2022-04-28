Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / KlariVis and Open Finance Leader MX Partner to Serve Financial Institutions With Data-Driven Insights

KlariVis and Open Finance Leader MX Partner to Serve Financial Institutions With Data-Driven Insights

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Powerful data tools and financial insights to deliver additional revenue and growth opportunities with MXdata

Featured Image for KlariVis

Featured Image for KlariVis
Featured Image for KlariVis

ROANOKE, Va., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Klarivis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, today announced a new partnership with MX Technologies, Inc., a leader in Open Finance. Together, KlariVis and MX will empower financial institutions with new data-driven capabilities and financial insights to equip leaders to make more-informed decisions and uncover additional revenue and growth opportunities.

KlariVis compiles and aggregates high-value, actionable data into an interactive, user-friendly enterprise dashboard and analytics platform. The KlariVis platform provides financial institutions with timely insights and an infrastructure to modernize elements of their tech stack while driving profitability, productivity, and performance. 

“Our integration with KlariVis demonstrates our shared commitment to power the open finance economy by empowering financial institutions with data-driven insights,” said Don Parker, Executive Vice President of Partnerships, MX. “Data is complex, and MX reduces that complexity to make it actionable. The KlariVis user-friendly analytics platform together with MXdata will help financial institutions build a stronger, more modern data infrastructure.”

The industry-leading MX Data Engine helps financial institutions and fintech companies transform transaction data to better understand consumer profiles, measure performance gaps, and identify new areas of investment. By partnering with MX, KlariVis will be able to offer its clients data insights that provide additional breadth and scope to the KlariVis reporting and analytics platform. 

“We are thrilled for the future of our relationship with MX, and what it means for our clients,” said Kim Snyder, Founder and CEO of KlariVis. “Our partnership with MX will expedite our ability to create transformative opportunities for financial institutions across the country. Once integrated, KlariVis clients will be able to easily act on additional revenue and cross-sell opportunities that live in their transactional data.”

To learn more about how to become an MX partner, please contact partnerships@mx.com.

About MX

MX Technologies, Inc., a leader in Open Finance, helps organizations everywhere connect to the world’s financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. MX connects more than 13,000 financial institutions and fintechs providing the industry’s most reliable and secure data connectivity network. Additionally, MX powers 85% of digital banking providers, as well as thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintechs, with a combined reach of over 200 million consumers. To learn more follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @MX or visit www.mx.com.

About KlariVis

Created by veteran community bank executives, KlariVis was developed to enable institutions of all sizes to see their institution clearly and access transformative data in an efficient way, interpret it, and act decisively on it. The KlariVis team aims to provide financial institutions with an enterprise dashboard and analytics solution designed to solve the data conundrum that is prevalent in the industry today. For more information visit www.KlariVis.com or contact Kim Snyder, CEO & Founder, at kimsnyder@klarivis.com.

###

Related Images

Image 1

KlariVis Partners With MX

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Featured Image for KlariVis

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.