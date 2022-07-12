KlariVis Announces New Relationship With Rio Bank

KlariVis – Bring Your Data to Life KlariVis – Bring Your Data to Life

ROANOKE, Va., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KlariVis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, today announced its new relationship with Rio Bank as a key analytics tool for the bank’s future.

KlariVis compiles and aggregates high-value, actionable data into an interactive, user-friendly enterprise dashboard and analytics platform. The KlariVis platform provides financial institutions with timely insights and an infrastructure to modernize elements of their tech stack while driving profitability, productivity, and performance. As a solution developed for bankers by bankers, KlariVis continues to see rapid growth as financial organizations seek a simpler way to transform their data and empower executive and frontline decision-making.

Rio Bank is in the midst of a transformation as it received an inflow of capital and is expanding into new markets. “As we grow, KlariVis is an important tool because it will give us instant access to data, increase visibility, and help us be proactive with our customers,” says Brian Humphreys, President of Rio Bank.

Rio Bank has served the South Texan community since 1985, and since then, Rio Bank has continued to fulfill its mission to help its communities grow as a commercial-oriented bank. Rio Bank currently operates banking centers in 11 Rio Grande Valley communities and has a loan production office in San Antonio.

Omar Rodriguez, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Rio Bank, adds, “The KlariVis team is very involved in the process and they understand us. This is a big commitment from our bank to make our employees’ jobs easier and more fulfilling. KlariVis helps us understand our customers better, and we are able to service them more directly.”

“We are looking forward to our new relationship with Rio Bank,” says Kim Snyder, CEO of KlariVis. “We founded KlariVis with a similar mission — to help banks and their communities grow and prosper. With support from our solution, Rio Bank will become a more data-driven institution, and they will have the tools and knowledge to empower employees and customers to live and work better.”

About Rio Bank

Rio Bank opened its doors for business in February of 1985, offering retail-oriented banking, catering to consumers for both deposit and loan business. Following a change of management in 1999 with new President and CEO, Ford Sasser, Rio Bank transitioned to commercial banking and has seen significant growth in the last two decades. Rio Bank acquired Elsa State Bank & Trust in 2018, and currently features an office in San Antonio and 15 locations throughout the southern Texas border. Visit their new website at https://www.rio.bank.

About KlariVis

Created by veteran community bank executives, KlariVis was developed to enable institutions of all sizes to see their institution clearly and access transformative data in an efficient way, interpret it, and act decisively on it. The KlariVis team aims to provide financial institutions with an enterprise dashboard and analytics solution designed to solve the data conundrum that is prevalent in the industry today. For more information visit www.KlariVis.com or contact Kim Snyder, CEO & Founder, at kimsnyder@klarivis.com.

