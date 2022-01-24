KlariVis Selected for 2022 ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator

Program Drives Advancement of Community Bank Innovation for Fourth Consecutive Year

KlariVis KlariVis

ROANOKE, Va., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KlariVis today announced its participation in the Independent Community Bankers of America’s (ICBA) fourth annual ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator, in partnership with The Venture Center. The ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator program fosters fintech-community bank collaboration through a rigorous 16-week program featuring a four-week incubator and a 12-week accelerator. The virtual kickoff took place on Jan. 11, and this year’s program will provide a hybrid of on-site and virtual collaboration opportunities.

“We are thrilled to have been selected for the ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator and collaborate with our innovative cohort members,” says Kim Snyder, Chief Executive Officer and founder of KlariVis. “Our solution was built to empower community banks to bring their data to life, discover new opportunities and strengthen customer relationships. This program is the perfect place to forward KlariVis’ mission.”

KlariVis compiles and aggregates high-value, actionable data into an intuitive, user-friendly enterprise dashboard. As a solution developed for bankers by bankers, KlariVis continues to see rapid growth as financial institutions seek a simpler way to transform their data for executive and frontline decision-making.

“KlariVis was chosen from hundreds of candidates for this year’s program based on the strength of its offering, the vision of its founders, and our shared goal to blend the best of technology with standout service for an unmatched customer experience,” ICBA Executive Vice President, Chief Innovation Officer, Innovation and Vender Relations Charles Potts said. “Innovation is key across the financial services landscape, and forums like the ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator help ensure community banks are well equipped to meet the 21st century needs of their diverse clientele—today, tomorrow and well into the future.”

“Partnering with ICBA to select and mentor relevant companies and to help enhance community bank innovation is an honor and a privilege,” Wayne Miller, executive director of The Venture Center said. “For fintechs seeking meaningful relationships with community bank innovators, the fourth ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator provides a platform with abundant opportunity.”

To learn more about the ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator program visit icba.org/thinktech/accelerator.

About KlariVis

Created by veteran community bank executives, KlariVis was developed to enable institutions of all sizes to see their institution clearly and access transformative data in an efficient way, interpret it, and act decisively on it. The KlariVis team aims to provide financial institutions with an enterprise dashboard and analytics solution designed to solve the data conundrum that is prevalent in the industry today. For more information, visit www.KlariVis.com or contact Kim Snyder, CEO & Founder, at kimsnyder@klarivis.com

About ICBA

The Independent Community Bankers of America® creates and promotes an environment where community banks flourish. ICBA is dedicated exclusively to representing the interests of the community banking industry and its membership through effective advocacy, best-in-class education, and high-quality products and services.

With nearly 50,000 locations nationwide, community banks constitute 99 percent of all banks, employ more than 700,000 Americans and are the only physical banking presence in one in three U.S. counties. Holding more than $5.8 trillion in assets, over $4.8 trillion in deposits, and more than $3.5 trillion in loans to consumers, small businesses and the agricultural community, community banks channel local deposits into the Main Streets and neighborhoods they serve, spurring job creation, fostering innovation and fueling their customers’ dreams in communities throughout America. For more information, visit ICBA’s website at www.icba.org or contact Nicole Swann, Vice President of Communications, at nicole.swann@icba.org

About The Venture Center

The Venture Center’s immersive accelerator programs are designed to accelerate the growth of early-to-late stage companies and help validate their solutions for real-world problems. Our methodology provides a unique opportunity to connect with community bank executives, receive seed investment, and learn from a comprehensive curriculum aiding in strategically addressing go-to-market, business, and finance challenges. Learn more at www.venturecenter.co. Follow The Venture Center on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Related Images

Image 1: KlariVis

KlariVis – Bring Your Data to Life

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment