KlariVis Selected for PA Bankers Services Corporation Select Vendor Program

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

ROANOKE, Va., Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KlariVis, a unique and proprietary enterprise dashboard and analytics tool, announces its selection to be a part of the PA Bankers Services Corporation (Services Corp.) Select Vendor Program. The Services Corp. is a wholly owned for-profit subsidiary of the Pennsylvania Bankers Association (PA Bankers).

KlariVis compiles and aggregates high-value, actionable data into an intuitive, user-friendly enterprise dashboard. The platform provides financial organizations of all sizes with the data insights they need to boost productivity, performance, and profitability. 

The Select Vendor Program gives PA Bankers members convenient access to a pre-screened selection of products and services. All products and services within the Services Corp.’s Select Vendor Program are subject to a rigorous selection process, receiving validation and approval from a 13-member board, representing deposit groups across the membership.

“We are pleased to welcome KlariVis into the PA Bankers Services Corporation (Services Corp.) Select Vendor Program,” said Duncan Campbell, President & CEO of the Pennsylvania Bankers Association. “KlariVis’ team of experts offers a wide range of knowledge on systems, data analytics and reporting, decreasing the time our members spend gathering and analyzing data and increasing their ability to serve their customers and communities. We look forward to building our relationship with KlariVis as we work together to serve Pennsylvania’s banking industry.”

“We are proud to be among one of the thoughtfully chosen companies for the Select Vendor Program,” said Kim Snyder, founder and CEO of KlariVis. “KlariVis was built for bankers, by bankers, so we understand the member banks’ pain points and needs when making strategic decisions, managing risk, and increasing efficiency. Our participation in the Service Corp.’s program will further our goal of bringing financial institutions’ data to life.”

About KlariVis

Created by veteran community bank executives, KlariVis was developed to enable institutions of all sizes to see their institution clearly and access transformative data in an efficient way, interpret it, and act decisively on it. The KlariVis team aims to provide financial institutions with an enterprise dashboard and analytics solution designed to solve the data conundrum that is prevalent in the industry today. For more information, visit www.KlariVis.com or contact Kim Snyder, CEO & Founder, at kimsnyder@klarivis.com. 

About PA Bankers

PA Bankers has been bringing banks and bankers together for more than 125 years to learn, grow, serve and engage with their peers, communities and lawmakers. The association has built a strong reputation as a leading advocate for pro-banking policies at the state and federal levels, as well as the delivery of quality education, products and services for banks of all sizes and their employees. Follow the Pennsylvania Bankers Association on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter (@PABankers). 

