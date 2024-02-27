Government Agencies Now Able to Procure KBot Lightning AI Platform and Technologies to Achieve Modern, Human-Centered Engagement

INDIANAPOLIS and RESTON, Va., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KLaunch, a leading provider of innovative conversational AI technologies for private and public agencies, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider® today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as KLaunch’s Public Sector Distributor, making the company’s omni-channel communications solution powered by artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) technologies available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“The partnership with Carahsoft represents a significant step forward in our mission to harness AI technologies for the benefit of our communities and society,” said Josh Ross, CEO at KLaunch. “This combined offering brings together the AI expertise and innovation of KLaunch with Carahsoft’s robust experience in serving the Public Sector. We are excited to work with Carahsoft and its resellers to help organizations achieve mission needs through conversational AI.”

This partnership enables agencies to enhance communication, promoting meaningful human interaction and delivering measurable outcomes through data-driven precision. By offering personalized, self-directed and frictionless interactions and workflows, individuals can easily engage with their interests, communities, networks and essential services. This ultimately fulfills the Government’s responsibility for the smooth delivery of services, ensuring that citizens feel heard, seen, understood and valued.

As technology continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, AI stands at the forefront of innovation to usher in significant advancements and societal benefits. The KLaunch Advantage unifies conversation, engagement and data tracking through the KBot Lightning software. This dashboard allows for real-time viewing of the metrics as constituents apply and enroll for agency benefits, programs and services.

KLaunch’s platform is designed to facilitate one-on-one, personalized, omni-channel conversations at scale. The platform streamlines business communication processes by offering organizations the ability to effortlessly construct conversational pathways through a user-friendly, drag-and-drop interface. With persistent data attributes at every point in any flow, KLaunch Advantages serves as a connector to existing technology investments. This data flexibility enables automated interactions, allowing conversations to occur seamlessly across various channels, while also maintaining a centralized dataset for efficient and streamlined customer-driven data management.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with KLaunch and leverage our reseller partners to bring cutting-edge innovation and quantifiable results to the Public Sector through advanced AI solutions,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft. “Our goal is to improve the way Government agencies engage with their constituents to not only enhance communication efficiency but also empower organizations to deliver more personalized and responsive services. Together with KLaunch and our reseller partners, we are dedicated to delivering continued advancements in AI-powered communications and effective Government-citizen interactions.”

KLaunch is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902 contracts. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (703) 871-8548 or [email protected].

About KLaunch

KLaunch is a global thought leader in communication technologies that has created a powerful omni-channel conversational AI platform that drives 1-to-1 conversations at scale, orchestrates precision in business processes, curates instant actionable data, and integrates with the world’s most dominant software solutions, and drives measurable outcomes. KLaunch believes in the power of genuine and lasting connections between brands and consumers and is committed to bridging technology and humanity for a brighter future. Visit us at www.klaunch.io.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact:

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

[email protected]