Klean Books Offering Free Business Bookkeeping Services With New Promotion

LOS ANGELES, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Klean Books, a provider of tax, bookkeeping, and other accounting-related services, is offering new customers the opportunity to test-drive its bookkeeping services for free for up to 30 days. The promotion is 100% risk-free, as new customers are not held to any kind of obligations and are not required to present a credit card for the entirety of the 30-day period.

New customers can save over 200% off the average cost of hiring in-house bookkeepers by leveraging Klean Books’ virtual bookkeeping model. With plans starting at just $189 per month, small and midsize business owners can take advantage of the significant cost savings that come with utilizing Klean Books’ services. On certain plans, Klean Books is currently offering both a business and personal tax return at no extra cost.

The affordable monthly bookkeeping service is backed by a team of experts that are happy to help small and midsize businesses reach their goals and make sense of their respective financial situations.

While the firm’s primary focus is remote online business bookkeeping, the Klean Books team also supports business and personal tax returns, business formation, financial planning, tax advice, catch-up bookkeeping, payroll, accounts receivable, accounts payable, and more.

To learn more about Klean Books’ services and the risk-free test-drive promotion, please visit https://kleanbooks.com.

About Klean Books

Contact Information:

https://kleanbooks.com

(866) 484-4469

Adam@kleanbooks.com

