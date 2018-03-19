Klépierre S.A.

19 March 2018

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN ANNOUNCEMENT OF A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER UNDER RULE 2.7 OF THE CITY CODE ON TAKEOVERS AND MERGERS (THE “CODE”).

Klépierre S.A. (“Klépierre”)

Statement regarding Hammerson plc (“Hammerson”)

Klépierre notes the recent speculation regarding a proposal made by Klépierre to Hammerson.

Klépierre confirms that on 8 March 2018, Klépierre made a proposal on a non-adversarial basis to the Board of Hammerson with the intention of engaging in a constructive dialogue regarding a possible offer to acquire the issued and to be issued share capital of Hammerson on a standalone basis at a value of 615 pence per Hammerson ordinary share (the “Proposal”).

The Proposal represents a premium of approximately 40.7% to the closing price of 437.10 pence per Hammerson ordinary share on 16 March 2018, and the consideration would comprise a combination of cash and shares in Klépierre.

The Board of Hammerson rejected the Proposal in less than 24 hours on 9 March 2018.

The Proposal does not constitute an offer or impose any obligation on Klépierre to make an offer, nor does it evidence a firm intention to make an offer within the meaning of the Code. Accordingly, there can be no certainty that any offer will be made.

A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate.

Rule 2.6(a) of the Code requires that Klépierre, by not later than 5.00 p.m. on 16 April 2018, either announces a firm intention to make an offer for Hammerson in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code or announces that it does not intend to make an offer, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applies. This deadline can be extended with the consent of the Panel in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Code.

This announcement is being made without the approval of Hammerson.

Klépierre reserves the following rights:

To reduce the offer consideration by the amount of any dividend or other distribution or return of capital which is paid or becomes payable by Hammerson after the date of this announcement, other than the 2017 final dividend of 14.8 pence per Hammerson ordinary share payable on 26 April 2018 to Hammerson shareholders on the register at the close of business on 16 March 2018;



To introduce other forms of consideration and / or to vary the composition of the consideration;



To implement the transaction through or together with a subsidiary of Klépierre or a company which will become a subsidiary of Klépierre; and



To make an offer for Hammerson at any time on less favourable terms:

with the agreement or recommendation of the Board of Hammerso; or

if a third party announces a firm intention to make an offer for Hammerson on less favourable terms.



Enquiries

Klépierre

Julien Goubault +33 (0) 1 40 67 51 85

Hubert d’Aillières +33 (0) 1 40 67 51 37

Goldman Sachs International

Nick Harper +44 (0) 20 7774 1000

Charlie Lytle (Corporate Broking)

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

Jan Skarbek +44 (0) 20 7986 4000

Robert Redshaw (Corporate Broking)

Brunswick Group LLP

Tim Danaher +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Benoit Grange +33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83

A copy of this announcement will be made available, subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in restricted jurisdictions, on Klépierre’s website at www.klepierre.com by no later than noon (London time) on the business day following this announcement. The content of this website is not incorporated into and does not form part of this announcement.

The closing prices for Hammerson ordinary shares are the closing middle market quotations derived from the London Stock Exchange Daily Official List.

Goldman Sachs International, which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority in the United Kingdom, is acting for Klépierre and no one else in connection with the matters described in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Klépierre for providing the protections afforded to clients of Goldman Sachs International, or for giving advice in connection with the matters described in this announcement or any matter referred to herein.

Citigroup Global Markets Limited (“Citi”), which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority, is acting for Klépierre and no one else in connection with the matters described in this announcement and shall not be responsible to anyone other than Klépierre for providing the protections afforded to clients of Citigroup Global Markets Limited, or for giving advice in connection with the matters described in this announcement or any matter referred to therein.

