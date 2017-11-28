PRESS RELEASE

KLÉPIERRE SUCCESSFULLY PLACES 15-YEAR €500 MILLION BOND AT A 1.625% COUPON

Paris-November 28, 2017

Klépierre, the leading pure player in shopping mall property in Europe, announces that it successfully issued today a 15-year, €500 million bond maturing December 13, 2032. The bond was priced at 50 basis points above the swap rate, the tightest spread ever for a European REIT for a 15-year maturity or longer. It translates into a coupon of 1.625%.

Oversubscribed 2.4 times, the notes were placed with high-quality, long-term global investors, notably from Germany (41% of the allocated book), France (33%) and the UK (18%).

BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, HSBC, ING, Mizuho International and Natwest Market acted as joint-bookrunners for the new issue.

Also today, Klépierre launched a cash tender offer for four outstanding bonds:

A €500 million bond (of which €309.9 million currently outstanding) issued by Klépierre SA, maturing in September 2019 and offering a 2.75% coupon (FR0011321405);

A €500 million bond (of which €324.6 million currently outstanding) issued by Corio N.V., maturing in February 2021 and offering a 3.25% coupon (XS0896119384);

A €600 million bond issued by Klépierre SA, maturing in March 2021 and offering a 4.75% coupon (FR0011019397);

An €85 million bond issued by Corio N.V., maturing in December 2022 and offering a 3.516% coupon (XS0864386825).

The offer period for the tendered bonds is expected to end on December 6, 2017. Natixis, Natwest Market and Société Générale CIB are acting as dealer managers in the tender offer.

These transactions support Klépierre’s financing strategy, which aims to reduce financing costs while extending the average maturity of its debt.

