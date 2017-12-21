Klövern AB: Klövern divests a logistics property in Mölndal for SEK 643 million

Klövern divests the property Hästägaren 3 for an underlying property value of SEK 643 million. The property, which is situated in Mölndal, has a lettable area of around 48,000 sq.m. and encompasses primarily KappAhl’s central warehouse and head office. The rental value amounts to SEK 39 million and the economic occupancy rate amounts to 100 per cent.

Transfer of possession is expected to take place on 11 January 2018.

Klövern AB (publ)

