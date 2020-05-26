KLX Energy Services Schedules First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Breaking News
WELLINGTON, Fla., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (“KLX Energy Services”) (NASDAQ:KLXE) will issue its financial results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2020 prior to the opening of the NASDAQ Stock Market on Thursday, June 4, 2020 and will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, June 4, 2020. A live audio broadcast of the conference call, along with a supplemental presentation, will be available on the investor relations page of the KLX Energy Services website at www.KLXEnergy.com.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services is a leading U.S. onshore provider of mission critical oilfield services focused on completion, intervention and production activities for the most technically demanding wells. KLX Energy Services’ experienced and technically skilled personnel are supported by a broad portfolio of specialized tools and equipment, including innovative proprietary tools developed by the Company’s in-house R&D team. KLX Energy Services supports its customers on a 24/7 basis from over 40 service facilities located in the major onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States.

CONTACT:
Tom McCaffrey, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer
Phone:  561-273-7144
E-mail:  [email protected]

Ryan Tyler, Vice President, Corporate Development, Financial Reporting and Internal Controls
Phone:  561-273-7157
E-mail:  [email protected]
 
