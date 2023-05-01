Market.us reports that the steel sector holds a significant 60.1% share in the material category of the knife market. Steel’s superior qualities, such as hardness, toughness, and edge retention, have made it an ideal material for various applications. This has opened up lucrative opportunities for new players to enter the market.

New York, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Knife Market had a global value of USD 4 billion in 2022 and is projected to increase to USD 7.1 billion by 2032. It is anticipated to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032. Kitchen knives, hunting knives, tactical knives, and other knives are all included in the extremely diversified and expanding worldwide knife market. The market is driven by factors including growing interest in custom knives, expanding demand for high-quality knives, and rising popularity of online sales channels.

The kitchen knives segment is the largest segment of the global knife market, accounting for a significant share of the market. The rising significance of visual appeal will be a driving factor for knife demand in the kitchen. These knives can be utilized to make unusual cuts, including chiffonade and brunoise. Shortly, it is expected that advanced knives with different types of blades will have a positive effect on market growth.

Key Takeaway:

By type, the fixed blade segment generated the largest revenue share of 45% in 2022.

generated the largest revenue share of in 2022. By material, the steel segment has dominated the market, and it accounted for the most prominent global revenue of 60% in 2022.

has dominated the market, and it accounted for the most prominent global revenue of in 2022. By application, the kitchen segment was dominant in the market, with the largest market revenue share of 45% in 2022.

was dominant in the market, with the largest market revenue share of in 2022. In 2022, Europe dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 30% .

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of . The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2032.

Factors affecting the growth of the knife market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the knife market. Some of these factors include:

Consumer Demographics and Preferences: Consumer demographics and preferences have a significant impact on the development of the knife market. The desire for various knife types, materials, and designs can be influenced by elements like age, gender, income, lifestyle, and cultural background.

Consumer demographics and preferences have a significant impact on the development of the knife market. The desire for various knife types, materials, and designs can be influenced by elements like age, gender, income, lifestyle, and cultural background. Technological Advancements: Innovation in the knife market is being driven by advances in technology in materials, production methods, and design. For instance, new materials like titanium, ceramic, and high-carbon stainless steel have been used to make knives that are sharper, stronger, and lighter.

Innovation in the knife market is being driven by advances in technology in materials, production methods, and design. For instance, new materials like titanium, ceramic, and high-carbon stainless steel have been used to make knives that are sharper, stronger, and lighter. Competitive Landscape: The knife market is highly competitive, with a large number of players vying for market share. The market’s expansion may be impacted by the leading players’ strategies, which may include product innovation, pricing, marketing, and distribution.

The knife market is highly competitive, with a large number of players vying for market share. The market’s expansion may be impacted by the leading players’ strategies, which may include product innovation, pricing, marketing, and distribution. Emerging Markets: It is anticipated that the expansion markets will be primarily driven by Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The demand for knives in these areas is anticipated to rise due to the rising trend of home cooking and the rising number of households with higher disposable income.

It is anticipated that the expansion markets will be primarily driven by Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The demand for knives in these areas is anticipated to rise due to the rising trend of home cooking and the rising number of households with higher disposable income. Increasing Demand for Customized and Specialty Knives: Knives that are customized to the demand and preferences of the customer are becoming increasingly popular. As a result, there is an increasing demand for custom and specialty knives that are designed for specific tasks or cuisines.

Knives that are customized to the demand and preferences of the customer are becoming increasingly popular. As a result, there is an increasing demand for custom and specialty knives that are designed for specific tasks or cuisines. Rising Popularity of High-End Knives: High-end knives become popular as a result of their durability, sharpness, and appealing designs. These knives are often made from high-quality materials like titanium, Damascus steel, and high-carbon stainless steel.

Market Growth

The popularity of customized and expensive knives, technological improvements as well as the introduction of e-commerce sales channels are some of the factors that have contributed to the growth of the knife industry. Other contributing aspects include the rising trend of home cooking and outdoor activities. Additionally, the market is anticipated to develop in the coming years due to the rising need for eco-friendly and sustainable production methods.

Regional Analysis

With the greatest market share of 30% during the projection period, Europe is anticipated to be the knife industry’s most lucrative region. The market is expanding in Europe because of the growing popularity of outdoor activities like camping and hiking. Another reason that will likely increase the demand for knives is the rise in the number of nuclear families, individual households, and homes undergoing kitchen renovations and remodels. The Asia Pacific area is expected to grow at a faster CAGR of 7.1%. The rising desire for hand-forged knives in countries like India, Myanmar, and Bangladesh may be a contributing factor to the increase in knife demand in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The knife market is very competitive. Many players cater to different segments of the market. Benchmade, Spyderco, and other high-end brands are popular with professionals and enthusiasts. Casual users prefer inexpensive brands like Benchmaster and Opinel. The knife market is very competitive, with standards like brand reputation, design, and marketing in addition to quality and functionality.

Recent Development of the Knife Market

Klein Tools established a deal with Trade Hounds, America’s top network for qualified and knowledgeable tradespeople, in February 2022. The company’s dedication to celebrating, attracting, and serving as a resource for skilled craft trade workers.

Crescent Tools redesigned their Crescent Camo Pocket Knife and Crescent Wiss Camo Tradesman Shears in November 2021. The updated cutting tools are perfect for outdoor pursuits including camping, fishing, boating, and hunting.

Peak Spec introduced a cutting task, a functional pocket knife in June 2021. The foldable pocket knife can be an elegant accent to one’s outfit while doing hard-cutting tasks in the woods.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 4 billion Market Size (2032) USD 7.1 billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 6.1% Europe Revenue Share 30.0% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Growing Demand from the Food Service Market: Food service is one of the largest consumers of knives. The demand for durable and high-quality knives in this sector has led to the growth of the global knife market.

Food service is one of the largest consumers of knives. The demand for durable and high-quality knives in this sector has led to the growth of the global knife market. Technological advances: Global knife sales have increased due to the development of more durable knives and improved production methods.

Global knife sales have increased due to the development of more durable knives and improved production methods. Growth in e-commerce: With the development of e-commerce, consumers can now easily purchase knives from a wide range of companies and brands. This has increased demand for the global knife market.

With the development of e-commerce, consumers can now easily purchase knives from a wide range of companies and brands. This has increased demand for the global knife market. Consumers are increasingly looking for products of high quality: Customers are willing to pay a premium for knives that have a longer lifespan. This indicates a high demand for quality products.

Market Restraints

The availability of less expensive alternatives: Instead of spending more money on high-end blades, consumers might choose to buy less expensive knives with restricted capabilities. This can prevent the premium knife market segment from expanding.

Instead of spending more money on high-end blades, consumers might choose to buy less expensive knives with restricted capabilities. This can prevent the premium knife market segment from expanding. Regulatory issues: The market for knives is subject to different regulations related to quality, manufacturing, and safety. Changes in these regulations could limit the growth of the market.

Market Opportunities

New product development: Knives with innovative characteristics, such as ergonomic designs and improved blade materials, can be produced by manufacturers. They can also design specialized routines to address particular cutting tasks. It might assist them in differentiating themselves from the competitors and attract more customers for their goods.

Knives with innovative characteristics, such as ergonomic designs and improved blade materials, can be produced by manufacturers. They can also design specialized routines to address particular cutting tasks. It might assist them in differentiating themselves from the competitors and attract more customers for their goods. Online sales: The development of e-commerce platforms has given knife producers access to new markets. Manufacturers may reach a larger audience and boost sales by increasing their internet presence.

Report Segmentation of the Knife Market

Type Insight

The market is segmented into three types include folding blades, fixed blades, and side slides. With the largest revenue share of 45.0% throughout the projection period, the fixed blade is anticipated to be the most profitable of these kinds in the knife market. Knives with fixed blades are the most popular. Knives with fixed blades are used in a variety of settings, including the kitchen, outdoor survival, weaponry, and athletics. They are said to be strong and durable. Because of their strength, they are recommended for demanding outdoor tasks like hunting, smashing windows, and chopping wood. In addition to its broad usage in food preparation for slicing meat and vegetables, fixed-blade knives are also used as cutlery. The growing restaurant industry, the rising popularity of eating out, and a rise in home demand are some of the major factors that are favorably influencing the demand for fixed-blade knives.

Material Insight

The market is segmented based on material into Steel, Titanium, Ceramic, and Other Materials. With a market share of 60.1%, the steel sector dominates the material category in the knife industry. Due to its advantageous qualities, including toughness, hardness, edge retention, and corrosion resistance, steel has a wide range of applications. On the other hand, a blade made of mild or low-carbon steel may be created for a reasonable price. Fewer carbon results in a more resilient blade.

High carbon content (or high alloy content, depending on the listing) materials offer substantially higher hardness, however, to avoid brittleness they must be appropriately tempered with heat treatment. Additionally, carbon steel, which is produced utilizing iron along with additional elements like manganese and carbon, is frequently utilized to forge Japanese blades. On the other hand, stainless steel combines carbon steel with other elements including chromium, vanadium, and tungsten. Due to stainless steel’s higher rust-resistant characteristic, it is preferred over carbon steel.

Application Insight

Kitchen, Survival/Hunting/Adventure/Tactical, Weapon, Sports, and Other Applications. With a 45.0% market share, the kitchen segment dominates the knife market among them. Due to the world’s growing population, there is also considerable growth in the need for household knives. Since practically every household uses kitchen knives, the demand for them will rise as the population grows. Numerous camping and adventure activities include the usage of survival knives. Adventure sports and camping are growing in popularity, especially among young people.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Folding Blade

Fixed Blade

Side Slide

By Material

Steel

Titanium

Ceramic

Other Materials

By Application

Kitchen

Survival/Hunting/Adventure/Tactical

Weapon

Sports

Other Applications

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Key Market Players

Olfa Corporation

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Milwaukee Tool

Gerber

Hyde Tools, Inc.

S. Blade Manufacturing Company

Roberts Consolidated Industries, Inc.

Apex Tool Group LLC

Klein Tools, Inc.

Other Market Players

