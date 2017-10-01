Knifeman yelling “Allahu Akbar” shot dead after killing two in France

MARSEILLE, France/PARIS (Reuters) – Two women were stabbed to death and their assailant shot dead by a soldier in the southern French port city of Marseille on Sunday in what officials described as a “likely terrorist act”.
