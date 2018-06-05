Breaking News
Knight to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York City

MONTREAL, June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:GUD), a leading Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present a corporate update at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 4:30 pm ET in New York City. A copy of the presentation will be available at www.gudknight.com.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc. 

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing innovative pharmaceutical products for the Canadian and select international markets. Knight Therapeutics Inc.’s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company’s web site at www.gudknight.com or www.sedar.com. 

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared, but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.’s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2017. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law. 

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Knight Therapeutics Inc.
Samira Sakhia
President & Chief Financial Officer
T: 514-678-8930
F: 514-481-4116
[email protected]
www.gudknight.com

