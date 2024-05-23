BOISE, Idaho, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kno2®, the leader in interoperable healthcare communication is excited to announce the transformation of provider-to-provider signature workflows in the healthcare industry with one of the world’s leaders in e-signature, Docusign.

The strategic partnership between Kno2 and Docusign will leverage Kno2’s network and patented healthcare communications API with Docusign’s intelligent agreement management platform to create an innovative end-to-end solution designed to streamline care plan and order signatures and other critical provider-to-provider signature workflows.

This partnership addresses addresses one of healthcare’s most burdensome, fax ridden workflows—the inefficiency in signature capture between rendering and referring providers.

“Our mission at Kno2 is to drive innovation in healthcare communication to improve provider experience and patient care,” said Jon Elwell, CEO of Kno2. “By embedding Docusign into our patented Communication API with Docusign’s comprehensive agreement capabilities, we are setting a new standard for how healthcare providers and their respective EHRs manage and execute critical workflows.”

Docusign, known for its leadership in intelligent agreement management, brings proven solutions that simplify and accelerate agreement processes across various industries. For healthcare, where timely patient care and adherence to complex compliance standards are paramount, our joint solution promises to significantly increase operational efficiencies.

“Docusign is committed to transforming the way business is done,” said Janine Grasso, Docusign Group Vice President of Partner Development & Alliances. “Our collaboration with Kno2 is a perfect example of how our intelligent agreement management solutions can address specific industry challenges—in this case, improving the healthcare signature workflows to ensure that patient care is timely, secure, and compliant.”

The combined solution from Kno2 and Docusign will offer unparalleled flexibility. It is designed to:

Reduce the time and effort required to get necessary signatures on orders, care plans and other documents, thereby accelerating the decision-making process related to patient care.

Enhance compliance with healthcare regulations through secure and verifiable signature processes.

Improve overall efficiency by eliminating paper-based processes, reducing errors, and decreasing administrative overhead through connectivity with most EHRs.

Kno2 and Docusign are enhancing the workflow between rendering and referring providers but also supporting the broader healthcare ecosystem’s move towards digital transformation. With both companies’ proven products and shared vision, the solution is poised to become an essential tool in modern healthcare operations, offering scalability and effectiveness in handling complex healthcare interactions.

For more information about the partnership or to request a demo of the new solution, please visit www.kno2.com and www.docusign.com.

About Kno2

Kno2 is leading the future of healthcare communication and thoughtfully solving healthcare’s biggest problems. The Kno2 network enables the secure, effortless, and maximized exchange of patient information across patients, providers, payers and IT vendors. With a single connection to the Kno2 Communication API, anyone can quickly gain access to a powerful network of connected networks, EHRs, organizations, technologies and interoperability frameworks that gives the freedom to easily communicate with all. To learn more, visit www.kno2.com.

About Docusign

Docusign brings agreements to life. Over 1.5 million customers and more than a billion people in over 180 countries use Docusign solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people’s lives. With intelligent agreement management, Docusign unleashes business critical data that is trapped inside of documents. Until now, these were disconnected from business systems of record, costing businesses time, money, and opportunity. Using Docusign IAM, companies can create, commit, and manage agreements with solutions created by the #1 company in e-signature and contract lifecycle management (CLM). For more information, visit www.docusign.com.

Contact Information:

Madeline Crawford

[email protected]

940-395-3944