KnowBe4 Named Number One Place Where Women Want to Work by #GirlsClub

Dec. 16, 2020

KnowBe4 recognized for great paid maternity leave benefits and support for working mothers

Tampa Bay, FL, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that it has been named the number one place where women want to work by #GirlsClub.

KnowBe4 was recognized for the incredible benefits it offers women, including eight weeks of fully paid maternity leave as well as support groups for working mothers and women in technology. KnowBe4 also sponsors a Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship each year. Out of all the promotions within KnowBe4 in 2020 so far, 43% of them were women.  

“We maintain a high percentage of women – nearly 50% – in our workforce compared to other IT security and technology organizations,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “We are also proud to have many women in executive level and other leadership positions within our organization. KnowBe4 is fortunate to have an incredible, diverse team to support growth and development for women.”

For a complete list of the Top 25 Places Where Women Want to Work, visit the #GirlsClub website at https://wearegirlsclub.com/top-25-companies-where-women-want-to-work/.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 35,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4’s Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

 






