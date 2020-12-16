KnowBe4 Named Number One Place Where Women Want to Work by #GirlsClub

KnowBe4 recognized for great paid maternity leave benefits and support for working mothers

Tampa Bay, FL, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that it has been named the number one place where women want to work by #GirlsClub.

KnowBe4 was recognized for the incredible benefits it offers women, including eight weeks of fully paid maternity leave as well as support groups for working mothers and women in technology. KnowBe4 also sponsors a Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship each year. Out of all the promotions within KnowBe4 in 2020 so far, 43% of them were women.

“We maintain a high percentage of women – nearly 50% – in our workforce compared to other IT security and technology organizations,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “We are also proud to have many women in executive level and other leadership positions within our organization. KnowBe4 is fortunate to have an incredible, diverse team to support growth and development for women.”

For a complete list of the Top 25 Places Where Women Want to Work, visit the #GirlsClub website at https://wearegirlsclub.com/top-25-companies-where-women-want-to-work/.

