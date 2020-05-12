KnowBe4 Promotes Colin Murphy to Chief Information Officer

Experienced IT executive and former special operations engineer for KnowBe4 enters the C-suite at high-growth cybersecurity organization

Tampa Bay, FL, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has promoted special operations engineer Colin Murphy to the chief information officer position. In this role, he will be responsible for information technology strategies and computer systems to ensure they support the organization’s goals and high-level business objectives.

Murphy is an IT executive with over 13 years of expertise in security and software development in the telecommunications, energy deregulation and the financial industries. He held CIO and CTO positions at several companies prior to his role at KnowBe4. Murphy has led two companies to acquisition where the buying factor was the IT systems and software. He holds the CISSP and CEH cybersecurity certifications.

“Colin has been an integral part of KnowBe4 for several years now and his previous experience as CIO for several other companies made him a natural fit to take on this opportunity,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “We believe in promoting from within whenever possible and he was already assuming the role of CIO by leading the IT area before the position was formally offered to him. I have confidence that Colin will surpass all expectations as KnowBe4’s CIO.”

“As an executive and security professional, I have seen the countless ways KnowBe4 has transformed what security awareness means for its customers,” said Murphy. “My goal for the team is to create a strategic IT vision that drives innovation to accelerate growth and improve our internal efficiencies. We are determined to deliver the best IT solutions and support to the staff at KnowBe4 so they can meet their goals, deliver key results and enhance the organization’s position in the U.S. and global markets.”

