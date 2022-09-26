Knowledge Management Software Market Forecasted to Hit USD 62.2 Billion at a 12.50% CAGR by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Growing Due to Increasing Use for Organized Creation, Recognition, and Gathering of Huge Information

New York, US, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ “ Knowledge Management Software Market Research Report: Information By Type, By Deployment Type, By Organization size, By End User and Region —Forecast Till 2030”, The global knowledge management software market will touch USD 62.2 Billion at a 12.50% CAGR by 2030.

Knowledge Management Software Market Drivers

Increasing Use for Organized Creation, Recognition, and Gathering of Huge Information to Boost Market Growth

The increased use of the knowledge management software especially for creating, recognizing, gathering, and disseminating huge information in a very organized manner, as well as ease of access and time-efficient solutions, accelerates market growth.

Knowledge Management Software Market Key Players

Key players have incorporated several strategies to stay at the forefront such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and more.

Eminent players profiled in the global knowledge management software market report include,

Freshworks Inc.

Atlassian Corporation Plc

Exo Platform

Bitrix24 Inc.

ProProfs

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Zoho Corporation Pvt Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

Capgemini SE

SkyPrep Inc.

Lucidea

Egain Corporation

Upland Software Inc.

Zendesk Inc.

and among others.

Opportunities

Alluring Features to offer Robust Opportunities

The growing popularity of the software due to its various features such as improved governance, increased customer satisfaction, decreased training times, and reduced call handling time, among others, has a positive impact on the market.

Restraints

High Cost to act as Market Restraint

The high cost of implementation may act as a market restraint over the forecast period.

Challenges

Lack of Awareness to act as Market Challenge

The lack of awareness about knowledge management software may act as a market challenge over the forecast period.

Knowledge Management Software Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 62.2 Billion CAGR During the 2022-2030 12.50% Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Opportunities Technological advancement Key Growth Drivers Increasing need to customer retention and satisfaction Increase operational efficiency and staff productivity

Knowledge Management Software Market Segmentation

The knowledge management software market is bifurcated based on end user, organization size, deployment type, and type.

By type, mobile-Android native will lead the market over the assessment period.

Based on deployment, cloud will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By organization size, large scale enterprise will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

By end user, IT and telecommunication will have the largest share in the market over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 epidemic had a significant positive impact on the market for knowledge management software. The pandemic shifted work from the home to major industries, increasing demand for the cloud-based deployments. And for a better part of a decade, enterprises in developing countries have been steadily moving toward cloud adoption. COVID-19 has served as a catalyst in this regard. During the pandemic, major industries shifted to cloud-based deployments, and the trend is for implementing knowledge management software that is cloud-based that gives their businesses higher flexibility, while those having this technology in place today will continue having an upper hand over people who shift later. The use of cloud-based knowledge management systems would allow businesses for developing and exchanging information with employees that too in real-time for improved efficiency. On-premises deployments however have decreased slightly, particularly in the 2020 fiscal year. However, on-premises deployments are expected to rebound in 2022, as most offices resumed operations. Manufacturing, medical & healthcare, IT & telecom, and BFSI all performed admirably in terms of knowledge management software adoption during the pandemic.

Knowledge Management Software Market Regional Analysis

North America to Command Knowledge Management Software Market

Because of its robust infrastructure & quick adoption of new technology, North America is expected to have a significant market share. Because of rising demand in a variety of industries and widespread acceptance of various management software North America domineers the industry. A supportive and superior infrastructure, as well as a high proclivity to learn novel technologies & integrate them into the system is boosting the regional market. Owing to its strong framework & early acceptance of innovation,

North America is likely to have a significant share of the pie. The high demand for target-specific information that allows for rapid business expansion in North America is expected to drive the regional market development especially in the coming years. The ability of such software to offer a single window which aids in the development, management, and redistribution of content via search tools, as well as its growing awareness among the region’s tech-savvy people, can help the US knowledge management software market expand.

APAC to Have Promising Growth in Knowledge Management Software Market

As businesses strive in providing better solutions to clients, Asia-Pacific will experience rapid growth. China, Japan, and India will possess the greatest influence on market growth. APAC’s market players are expanding rapidly. Factors such as the surge in the number of small and medium-sized businesses are accelerating the growth of APAC’s market. Furthermore, the region’s IT spending is increasing gradually, which is projected to boost the usage of this software. Japan, Australia, China & New Zealand are the four dominant countries in terms of enterprise content management software solutions and services. While APAC IT spending has increased, the recent COVID-19 epidemic has caused a major setback.

The COVID-19 outbreak makes it even more critical for APAC corporate leaders to accelerate the adoption of cloud and digital transformation. The Asia Pacific region includes promising countries like China, Japan, Singapore, India, and Australia, all of which are expected to grow rapidly in the knowledge management market. The Asia Pacific region is rapidly adopting novel technologies, which are expected to propel the knowledge management market forward. The increasing utility of such software in APAC, which makes data retrieval easy for users, is expected to drive the regional market’s growth. The software facilitates the easy accumulation of knowledge while also saving time and making a high profit. These features are increasing the popularity of knowledge management software among the growing number of small & medium-sized enterprises in India and elsewhere.

