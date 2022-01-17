Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Knox Wire Launches Global Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) Network

Knox Wire Launches Global Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) Network

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

Pretoria, South Africa, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Knox Wire launches real-time gross settlement network capable of facilitating near-instant inter-bank transfers worldwide. Knox Wire allows Financial Institutions to utilize as many as 150 currencies to send real-time cross-border payments, as well as same-day payments to almost 30,000 institutions in 120 countries, using its Knoxnet Correspondent Network.

One Network, Two Ways to Send Payments.

Knox Wire is one network with two systems, the RTGS core, Knox Quantum, and Knoxnet, a global correspondent network. 

Knox Quantum powers real-time transactions, using financial messaging between participating financial institutions, while the Knoxnet facilitates local off-network payments, through a global network of local partner banks. 

“Knox Wire was built to set a new global standard for network size and settlement speed” 

Stephen McCullah – Knox Wire – CEO

A Global Payment Network Built for the Future

The problems with the current cross-border payment systems are the limitations, time, and costs associated with simple cross-border payments. Using the main wire network on the market, which boasts a large network, payment times can average 3 to 5 days or more, and fees are very high. Using the only other available RTGS payment system available offers faster payments, but with a limited network of participating banks, seriously limiting reach. 

Knox Wire combines the best of all available options by facilitating real-time inter-bank transfers in-network, as well as same-day off-network transactions to a large network. 

Knox Wire is growing rapidly, with well over a dozen institutions onboarding on the day of launch and an extensive queue of requests daily. 

For updates, follow and visit Knox Wire:

Website: Knoxwire.com

Twitter: @Knox_wire

CONTACTS: 

Steve McCullah, CEO

Clifford Niemand, Manager

For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/knox-wire-launches-global-real-time-gross-settlement-rtgs-network.html

CONTACT: Media Company: Apollo Fintech
Media Name: Steve McCullah
Media Phone: +1 (417) 766-3568
Media Email: pr_knoxwire@customers.prdistribution.org
Media URL: Knoxwire.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.