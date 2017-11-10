TOKYO (Reuters) – Kobe Steel Ltd said on Friday a lack of quality controls and a focus on profits was behind the widespread data tampering that has shaken up the supply chains of car and plane makers around the world.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Kobe Steel blames data scandal on focus on profit, lack of controls - November 10, 2017
- Kobe Steel blames data tampering on focus on profit, insufficient controls - November 10, 2017
- Trump brings tough trade message in vision for Asia - November 10, 2017