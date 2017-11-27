Københavns Lufthavne A/S – Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the company below observation status:
ISIN Name
DK0010201102 Københavns Lufthavne
Københavns Lufthavne A/S has been given observation status, as the company has announced having received a mandatory tender offer from Copenhagen Airports Denmark ApS.
According to rule 2.8 in Rules for issuers of shares the exchange may decide to place a company’s shares or other securities in the observation segment.
For further information, please see the announcement published by the company on 24 November 2017.
