Kobiton survey finds software test automation is on the rise

Aug. 25, 2022

97% of testing professionals use automation – and it’s their top priority going forward

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kobiton, the mobile app experience company, announces the results of a survey on software test automation. A key takeaway is that software testers are relying more on automation than ever before, driven by a desire to lower testing costs and improve software quality and user experience.

There are two kinds of software testing: manual and automated. Manual testing is still common but it’s not ideal for repetitive tests, which is why many testers are turning to automation. Test automation can expedite software development and app performance. 40% of testers responding to Kobiton’s study said their primary motivation for using automation is improving user experience. 34% said it is improving app functionality.

“Nearly 100% of testers participating in our study are using automation today, which speaks to how far the industry has come,” said Kevin Lee, CEO of Kobiton. “In a study we conducted two years ago, half the testers we asked said their automation programs were relatively new, and 76% said they were automating fewer than 50% of all tests.”

According to Kobiton’s study, which included responses from 150 testers in companies with at least 50 employees across a range of industries, 58% said they are automating at least 100 tests for each app release. Testing managers are prioritizing new hires with automation experience, too. 2022 survey respondents said that automation experience is one of the three skills they’re most interested in.

A plurality of respondents (34%) are using automation testing for an equal mix of regression and new feature testing. Automation is proving to be much more efficient, too. 47% of survey respondents said it’s taking 3-5 days for manual testing before a release, whereas automated tests are getting done in 3-6 hours for 45% of testers.

Automated testing has also delivered a few surprises. Testers responding to the new survey said that the ability of manual testers to start writing automation scripts was an unexpected positive outcome, and code complexity was the biggest negative surprise testers encountered as part of their test automation implementation.

“A desire to increase automation testing was the top priority listed by testers responding to our 2022 study. Automation clearly is the wave of the future,” said Lee.

A comprehensive report on Kobiton’s 2022 software testing study can be found here.

Kobiton is the leading mobile application testing platform for enterprises so they can deliver impeccable mobile experiences to their customers. Kobiton’s flexible device lab management and AI driven intelligent quality suite is used by over 60,000 developers and testers worldwide to deliver the most rapid and reliable insights into mobile applications. Learn more at www.kobiton.com.

