AFP Action, the conservative wing of the powerful and influential conservative Americans for Prosperity, funded by the billionaire Koch Brothers, has pulled funding for the presidential campaign of Nikki Haley.
In an email to staffers obtained by Fox News, AFP Action senior adviser Emily Seidel said the group did not believe that “any outside group can make a material difference to widen [Haley’s] path to victory.”
“And so while we will continue to endorse he
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Koch-backed network drops funding for Nikki Haley campaign after South Carolina defeat - February 25, 2024
- Jill Biden ‘stunned’ Joe’s family during health scare, marking her status as ‘full-fledged’ Biden: book - February 25, 2024
- WATCH: Trump rallygoers reveal whom they want as vice president - February 25, 2024