Koddi Launches Digital Marketing Analyst Cohort Program

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Award-Winning Ad Tech Company Adds 20 New Positions Geared Towards New Graduates

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Koddi, a leading advertising technology company, today announced they are starting a digital marketing analyst cohort program for newly created Digital Marketing Analyst roles. The company’s new hires will attend a Technical Bootcamp at Koddi’s Fort Worth office where they will develop the skills needed to identify digital trends in the travel industry and optimize and budget for digital campaigns. Koddi has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing U.S. companies by Deloitte and Inc. magazine, and its work-life culture has been honored by Fort Worth Inc and Digiday.

Koddi is looking for applicants with an analytical mindset and intermediate to advanced level Excel experience. During this Technical Bootcamp, new hires will learn about real-time bidding and auctioning and how Koddi works with a variety of websites and platforms, as well as ad tech terms and reference points, sponsored ad placements, and how to analyze trends and data points.

“This will be the first time in Koddi history that we offer a Bootcamp program for new graduates,” said Deep Kohli, Sr. Director Client Services, Koddi. “Our aim is to give recent graduates the opportunity to join the team and develop their skills through an immersive on-site experience.”

The start date of the program is August 16th. For more information about the open position available, please visit the Koddi website. To apply for this position, please visit the online application website.

About Koddi

Koddi is a provider of adtech optimization and media management software and services, powering advertising programs that drive measurable revenue growth to the best brands in the world. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform provides a robust network for brands to connect with consumers and drive more revenue through native sponsored placements, metasearch, and programmatic media campaigns. With the Koddi platform, marketers can fuel their growth and harness real-time intelligence to drive informed decision-making across their marketing and media activities.

