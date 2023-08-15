Vicor Powering Innovation podcast discusses the revolutionary technology behind today’s autonomous long-haul trucking revolution

Kodiak Robotics Kodiak Robotics autonomous long-haul trucks can travel up to 20 hours/day unaided on highways. Today a driver sits in the cab as a passenger during the beta phase of the system trials

ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vicor Corporation, the leader in high‑performance power modules, invites Kodiak Robotics, a pioneer in self-driving long-haul technology, to share their story on the Vicor Powering Innovation podcast. Kodiak’s unique technology is the world’s first to enable autonomous driving for the commercial trucking industry.

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Kodiak is beta testing trucking routes between Dallas and Atlanta, paving the way for widespread adoption of self-driving technology in commercial fleets. The company is focused on increasing system efficiency, reducing costs and emissions and enhancing the quality of life for the rapidly dwindling number of long-haul truck drivers.

The Vicor Powering Innovation podcast is available to download from all major podcast providers, including Spotify, Apple Music and Google Podcasts. Listeners can learn about today’s toughest power challenges, new ideas in electrification, creative power architectures and real-life power design challenges.

Listen to podcast.

About Vicor

Vicor is the leader in high-performance power modules, enabling customer innovation with easy-to-deploy modular power system solutions for power delivery networks that provide the highest density and efficiency from source to point-of-load. Vicor continuously advances the density, efficiency and power delivery capabilities of power modules by staying on the forefront of distribution architectures, conversion topologies and packaging technology. Vicor serves customers in enterprise and high-performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, robotics, UAVs, electric vehicles and transportation, satellites, aerospace and defense.

www.vicorpower.com

About Kodiak

Kodiak was founded by a group of self-driving industry veterans intent on helping solve the trucking industry’s greatest challenges. We believe trucking will see the first widespread adoption of self-driving technology, ultimately saving lives, increasing network efficiency, reducing costs and emissions, and enhancing the quality of life of truck drivers.

Most importantly, we believe self-driving trucking technology is for everyone. From small fleets to large carriers, our technology can help anyone who hauls goods, and we’re looking for the best partners out there to transform trucking, together.

For further information:

Stephen Germino

Director of PR and Media Relations

Tel: 978 749-8243

E-mail: sgermino@vicr.com

www.vicorpower.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4192574-5019-4c68-9426-9ea1607a3640