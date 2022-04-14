Breaking News
Koelis Announces Completes of €10 Million Follow-On Growth Equity Financing with InnovaHealth Partners

GRENOBLE, France and PRINCETON, N.J., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Koelis, SAS (“Koelis” or the “Company”) announced today the completion of a €10 million follow-on growth equity financing led by InnovaHealth Partners, LP (“InnovaHealth”) and certain affiliates. Koelis is a pioneer and leader in the market for image- guided prostate cancer interventions including biopsy diagnosis and minimally invasive treatments. The financing will support the Company’s continued commercial expansion as well as its commitment to clinical and technology initiatives that are at the leading edge of a paradigm shift in the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer. InnovaHealth Partners, based in New York, is a leading private equity firm focused on providing growth equity to the medical device industry.

The Koelis Trinity is a system that offers stand-alone ultrasound imaging and MRI fusion image guidance for prostate biopsy and minimally invasive prostate cancer treatments. Featuring proprietary 3D ultrasound imaging and prostate motion tracking software (OBT Fusion®), the Koelis Trinity System facilitates more accurate biopsy diagnosis as well as enabling “focal” treatment alternatives to traditional “total organ” treatments such as surgical prostatectomy and radiation. The Company’s clinical stage, focal treatment programs include a prospective, multi-center registry (“Violette”) utilizing microwave technology, and multi-center clinical evaluation of its proprietary focal cryoablation image guidance software.

Antoine Leroy, Koelis’ Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, “We are very pleased to complete this financing with the InnovaHealth Partners team that has been not just a supportive investor, but also a true partner who shares the Koelis vision to be a leader in the transformation of the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer.”

Mortimer “Tim” Berkowitz III, InnovaHealth’s President & CEO said that, “In advancing the way prostate cancer is diagnosed and treated, we see the enormous potential of Koelis technology to address significant unmet clinical needs on a global basis.”

Contacts:

InnovaHealth Partners: Natalia Stricker
e-mail: ns@innovahp.com

Koelis: Antoine Leroy, Founder and CEO
e-mail: leroy@koelis.com

