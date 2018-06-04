Kojamo plc: Kojamo publishes a Finnish language prospectus approved by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority and submits a listing application to Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE HONG KONG SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION OF THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Stock Exchange Release June 4, 2018, at 8:15 a.m. EET

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority approved Kojamo plc’s (“Kojamo” or the “Company”) Finnish language prospectus on June 1, 2018 (the “Prospectus”). The Prospectus is published in connection with the Company’s initial public offering (the “Offering”), which is directed to private individuals and entities in Finland (the “Public Offering”), to institutional investors in private placements in Finland and internationally (the “Institutional Offering”), and to all employees of Kojamo and to the members of the Management Team of Kojamo in Finland (the “Personnel Offering”). The preliminary price range of the Offering is EUR 8.50 – 10.00 per Offer Share (the “Preliminary Price Range”).

The Company aims to raise gross proceeds of approximately EUR 150 million by offering new shares in the Company (“New Shares”) for subscription. In addition, certain shareholders of the Company will offer preliminarily a minimum of 39,202,312 and a maximum of 54,304,117 existing shares in the Company to be subscribed and purchased (the “Sale Shares”, and together with the New Shares and the Additional Shares[1], the “Offer Shares”). The number of New Shares to be issued will be determined based on the final offer price per share for the Offer Shares (the “Final Offer Price”), which will be published by way of a stock exchange release on or about June 14, 2018. The terms and conditions of the Offering are attached to this release in their entirety.

The Company announced the preliminary price range of the Offering on June 1, 2018. The Finnish language prospectus is available at the Company’s website, kojamo.fi/listautuminen, from June 4, 2018 onwards. The Finnish language prospectus is also available at the websites www.nordea.fi/kojamo and www.op.fi/merkinta. In addition, printed copies of the Finnish language prospectus are expected to be available from or about June 4, 2018 onwards at the headquarters of the Company at Mannerheimintie 168a FI-00300 Helsinki, as well as at the branch offices of Nordea (except branches with cash services only) in Finland, at the branch offices of cooperative banks belonging to the OP Financial Group and at the service point of Nasdaq Helsinki at Fabianinkatu 14, FI-00100 Helsinki.

The Company has also today submitted a listing application to Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (“Nasdaq Helsinki”) for the listing of the Company’s shares first on the prelist and then on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki under the trading code “KOJAMO”. Trading in the Company’s shares is expected to commence on the prelist of Nasdaq Helsinki on or about June 15, 2018 and on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki on or about June 19, 2018.

Jani Nieminen, CEO of Kojamo, +358 20 508 3201

Erik Hjelt, CFO of Kojamo, +358 20 508 3225

Irene Kantor, Marketing and Communications Director of Kojamo, +358 20 508 3589

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding the Company’s business strategy, operating and financial targets, financial condition, profitability, results of operations and market data, as well as other statements that are not historical facts. Words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,” “target,” “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “forecast,” “guideline,” “should,” “aim,” “continue,” “could,” “guidance,” “may,” “potential,” “will,” as well as similar expressions and the negative of such expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except for any ongoing obligation to disclose material information as required by the applicable law, the Company does not have any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after it distributes this announcement, whether to reflect any future events or circumstances or otherwise.

