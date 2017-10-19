LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kokos Group, Inc. (“KOKG” and/or “Company”), which is a publicly traded company under the ticker symbol KOKG announced today that it will file a Notice with FINRA to change the Company name from Kokos Group, Inc. to China WuYi Mountain, Ltd. Such name change is anticipated to take effect within 2-4 weeks.
Lei Wang
Chief Executive Officer of Kokos Group, Inc.
1900 Avenue of the Stars
Los Angeles, CA 90067
(310) 203-2902
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Navient Corporation (NAVI) - October 19, 2017
- China Green Agriculture Announced to Hold an Earnings Conference Call for FY2017 on Oct 20, 2017 - October 19, 2017
- Kokos Group, Inc. Will File FINRA Notice for Name Change from Kokos Group, Inc. to China WuYi Mountain, Ltd. - October 19, 2017