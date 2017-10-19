Kokos Group, Inc. Will File FINRA Notice for Name Change from Kokos Group, Inc. to China WuYi Mountain, Ltd.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kokos Group, Inc. (“KOKG” and/or “Company”), which is a publicly traded company under the ticker symbol KOKG announced today that it will file a Notice with FINRA to change the Company name from Kokos Group, Inc. to China WuYi Mountain, Ltd. Such name change is anticipated to take effect within 2-4 weeks.

Lei Wang

Chief Executive Officer of Kokos Group, Inc.

1900 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles, CA 90067

(310) 203-2902