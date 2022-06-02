Kombucha Market Size to Grow by USD 2,380.4 Million | U.S. Dominating the Kombucha Industry | 20,000+ FMI Reports

Kombucha Market is expected to grow at 15.3% CAGR over the forecast period. North America and Europe are expected to remain the dominant markets for kombucha. Collaborations between popular kombucha brands and local restaurants and cafes will give significant impetus to the market across these regions. Heightened focus on health and wellness among consumers due to COVID-19 outbreak will enable the market gain pace in the coming years.

NEWARK, Del, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global kombucha market is assessed at USD 575.6 Mn in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 2,380.4 Mn by 2032, at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2022 to 2032. Globally, the market is estimated to create an absolute $ opportunity of about USD 1,804.8 Mn by 2032.

Beverage brands from across the globe are looking to capitalize on the kombucha boon. They are launching new kombucha-based drinks with bold claims of various health benefits. Success witnessed by kombucha brands is majorly steered by the rising consumer preference for functional drinks. It seems that the market has fewer hindrances except mixed clinical evidences on kombucha benefits.

Be it as it may, the kombucha market has witnessed meteoric rise in popularity in developed markets in the last decade. Bolstered by the strength of health-focused marketing campaigns, the demand for kombucha is poised to surge as soon as economies move past the coronavirus crisis.

The FMI study delves deeper into the prevailing dynamics to offer interesting insights into the kombucha market. Some of these are:

Kombucha is available in a gamut of flavors, ranging from berries to herbs and spices. Growth witnessed in the herbs and spices segment is expected to rise at 18% over the forecast period.

Expansion of organic retail shops to bode well for the kombucha market. Flavored kombucha is often among the best-selling products in these stores.

Kombucha, Touted for its Many Health Benefits, to Witness Skyrocketing Sales

Success witnessed in the global kombucha market is majorly steered by the rising demand for healthier alternatives to carbonated drinks. The unprecedented outbreak of the novel coronavirus and easy access to information have rendered consumers more aware than ever before. As per data published by an AI powered food intelligence start-up Tastewise, the mention of “immunity” in food searches rose by an impressive 27% between February 2019 and March 2020. Kombucha is among the grocery items that has particularly witnessed uptick interest since the onset of COVID-19. The rising inclination towards the consumption of organic food entails growth prospects for the kombucha market.

Who is winning?

The kombucha market is a consolidated one, with 50% to 60% of its share belonging to a handful of companies. Although several aspiring manufacturers have mushroomed around the world, lion’s share of the market remains with top manufacturers, mostly belonging from the U.S. In order to make their presence felt, a majority of companies are focusing on advertising. Bold claims with regards to the health benefits of fermented tea and marketing their brands as miracle elixir are common strategies followed especially by local manufacturers to strengthen their foothold in the market. Other than this, leading brands are focusing on product launches and expansion to drive their sales.

For instance, Starbucks Corporation began offering kombucha under its brand Evolution Juice, starting 2018.

In 2018, RISE Kombucha ventured into expanding its market across the U.S.

Market segmentation

The global kombucha market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Flavour

Regular

Herbs & Spices

Citrus

Berries

Apple

Coconut & Mangoes

Flowers

Others

Sales Channel

Food and Drink Specialty Store

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Store

Online Retail

Packaging

Glass Bottles

Cans

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

1.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2. The Massive Impact of the Crisis

2.1. Global Kombucha Market Forecast Scenario Comparison of Annual Growth Rates for Short Term (2022-2025) and Long Term (2026-2032)

2.1.1. Optimistic Scenario

2.1.1.1. China

2.1.1.2. US

2.1.1.3. India

2.1.1.4. Euro Zone

2.1.1.5. Asia Pacific

2.1.1.6. Rest of the World

2.1.2. Likely Scenario

